"Propaganda is poison": Netizens slam Catherine McBroom for being "delusional" after YouTuber shares her views on social media 

Austin and Catherine McBroom try to give their fans a peek inside their daily lives through different kinds of content on their YouTube channel, The Ace Family. The YouTubers have made a name for themselves on various social media platforms and have a collective of a few million followers and subscribers.

They have also gotten into their fair share of controversies and YouTube dramas in the last few years, drawing criticism from internet users.

Catherine recently took to Snapchat to discuss the criticism and hate they receive, and she also talked about the negative effects of social media apps. However, netizens were not fans of her perspective, and took to questioning the content they posted. One YouTube user, rr204, even called Catherine a "delusional hypocrite."

Internet users comments on the YouTuber (Image via Spill Sesh/YouTube)

What did Catherine McBroom post on her Snapchat story?

According to Spill Sesh, a drama channel on YouTube, Catherine McBroom posted her views on her Snapchat stories.

She began by informing everyone that she has been keeping away from social media the past few months, but recently, when she tried to get up to speed, she came across many negative things that were said about her and her family.

Screenshot of Catherine McBroom's Snapchat story (1/2) (Image via Spill Sesh/YouTube)

She reflected on the current situation and expressed that people are too quick to post their opinions about others before listening to the other side. She continued in the next story, saying that all the social media platforms present on the internet are controlled and run by elitists, and people need to understand that this is not real life.

Screenshot of Catherine McBroom's Snapchat story (2/2) (Image via Spill Sesh/YouTube)

A follower replied to her story, questioning her opinion and pointing out that she and Austin make money through these very apps that she said were owned by "elitists." Catherine McBroom replied to this comment by explaining that "content is art" and that she has been using content to help her with various mental and emotional plights.

However, internet users aren't on the same terms as YouTubers. Many commented on Spill Sesh's video, questioning and evaluating the couple.

YouTube users comment their views on the Snapchat stories (Image via Spill Sesh/YouTube)

People didn't just question their content but also mentioned other instances where the couple had made questionable content. Many believe that the YouTuber is lying and faking her spirituality for internet clout.

The McBrooms have announced their retirement from YouTube

The YouTubers recently announced their upcoming retirement from the platform. They posted a video on March 20, 2022, with the caption:

"THE END OF THE ACE FAMILY ON YOUTUBE..."

In it, they informed their fans about their impending exit from YouTube and the reason behind it. The couple explained that while they loved creating content and recording their daily shenanigans, they felt a need for a change and much-needed travel.

They also informed their viewers that they had been thinking about the move for over a year now, but finally decided that 2022 would be their last year of creating regular content on the channel. To the relief of their fans, retirement is not absolute and the family will drop videos once in a while as and when they feel like it.

By the end of their video, they announced their biggest project yet, which will come in the form of an extravagant meet-and-greet. They described the event as a mix of Coachella and Disney World, but users on the internet were not completely convinced. Many believe that the event might be a cash-grab scheme, but we won't know until the tickets go on sale from April 9, 2023.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee