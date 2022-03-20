"Good riddance": ACE Family announces departure from YouTube next year, leaves the internet thrilled

ACE Family recently posted a YouTube video with the title, "THE END OF THE ACE FAMILY ON YOUTUBE..." where they announced their exit plans from the video streaming platform. Austin and Catherine explained that the decision was taken so they could travel and spend more time with their families.

The couple also announced an event that they claimed to be a blend of Disneyland and the Coachella festival. However, many internet users are questioning the legitimacy of their claims while expressing joy at them quitting YouTube.

One fan, @chrisdudss commented on Instagram:

"Good riddance."

Details about ACE Family Fest and their retirement from YouTube

At the start of the video, the couple expressed that they had some good and bad news for their subscribers. The bad news being that 2022 is going to be the last year for their channel on Youtube.

They explained that while they loved YouTube, they felt like they needed to travel and spend more time with their family. So, they decided to take a much-needed retirement from the platform, which they had originally planned a year ago but had to postpone for various reasons.

Attractions and key dates from the fest (Image via theacefamilyfest.com)

They explained that they will not completely desert the platform and their fans, and will try to post "once a month" or "once in two months."

In the same video, they announced their biggest event yet, called the "ACE Family Fest." The event will be a meet and greet along with multiple other events. It is expected to take place in August, with additional information set to be released over time.

The event will have two kinds of tickets, a fest pass for $299 which includes three people and a VIP pass for $499 that will allow entry to five people. Tickets are supposed to be an all-access pass for all the attractions in the fest, including games, music, rides and meet and greets.

The prices and added perks of the two tickets (Image via theacefamilyfest.com)

VIP tickets come with a few added bonuses, and the holders will get access to every event hosted by the ACE Family for the entirety of 2022, including Austin's next fight. Two special tickets (including plus fours) from the VIP will get a chance to join the couple behind the scenes during the match.

Two more VIP ticket holders (including plus fours) will get a chance to attend the couple's wedding, which is set to happen in September 2022. Additionally, every VIP ticket holder is said to receive a wedding gift.

The couple privately married in 2020, but have been waiting to have a wedding.

Netizens are divided at the news of their retirement

Internet users had two different kinds of reactions to the news. Many were thrilled to discover that the creators were leaving the video platform, with some commenting that they should have done that a long time ago. Many expressed their relief and joy on Twitter and Instagram.

Instagram users comment on the McBrooms leaving YouTube (1/2) (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Elise Perez @eliseceannaaa 🏻 The Ace family finally off YouTube The Ace family finally off YouTube 🙌🏻

Kali Autumn 🧚‍♀️ @youfoundkali the ace family is finally quitting youtube.. we won. THANK GOD. the ace family is finally quitting youtube.. we won. THANK GOD.

Instagram users comment on the McBrooms leaving YouTube (2/2) (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

Boleyn @fatteaqueen Do we really think the ace family will leave YouTube? I thought they were in debt? Do we really think the ace family will leave YouTube? I thought they were in debt?

Garrett @gelcubes @allegedlyangelo oh please let it be true lmao @allegedlyangelo oh please let it be true lmao

However, others believe this to be another scam from the YouTubers, and do not believe in their announcement, with some even calling the event a cash grab scam. Many shared that the creators might make a new channel to post more videos.

