Ace family house foreclosure: Realtor exposes Catherine and Austin McBroom for allegedly ripping off appliances to pay their debts 

A TikTok video exposing the Ace family has gone viral on the video sharing-platform. The family’s foreclosed home is being showcased in a state of “disarray.” This comes after the family vlogging channel slammed their former contractors for stealing money and lying about the state of the house.

TikToker and realtor Noah Ross has revealed the state of the vacant Ace family home. In the viral video, he showed the house as being in a state of “disarray.”

He took netizens across the home, showing that appliances in the kitchen had been removed. The realtor speculated that this must have been done to “try to pay off the bank.”

The TikTok video has now amassed over three million views. It is important to mention that Noah Ross is not the family’s former realtor.

How much was the Ace family home foreclosed for?

The former Ace family estate is located in Woodland Hills, where two mansions were put together to form a supersized mega-mansion. The property includes 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The mansion also included a vehicle allotment for over a dozen cars, a garage for at least six vehicles, a half-court basketball court, a swimming pool, and an in-ground trampoline, among other luxurious amenities.

The YouTube moguls paid over $10 million for the property. However, it was foreclosed for $13 million, as mentioned in the TikToker’s video.

The foreclosure came after the YouTuber failed to produce mortgage payments and taxes. They were also being sued for $65,000 by their former landlords as they failed to pay the rent on time, and they broke the contract.

After the couple endlessly denied that their house was being put into the market, they uploaded a video titled “OUR HOUSE STORY…,” claiming they were scammed by the house’s contractor and architect. Catherine McBroom also alleged that the contractor was using a fake license.

Austin and Catherine McBroom also detailed several other structural issues of the mansion in the video.

