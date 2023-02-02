Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 on NBC: Release date, time, plot, and more details

After a brief Christmas hiatus and a delay in episode twelve, Law & Order: Organized Crime is back once more with a brand-new episode which will air this week. In the recent episodes of the third season, the legal drama has shifted its focus from the central character to the junior officers.

We saw Detective Jaime Whelan (Brent Antonello) demonstrate his ingenuity and skills while working with the Miami group, and Bobby Reyes’s (Rick Gonzelez) wife's connections to the criminal underworld were also revealed.

Given this new approach of focusing on supporting characters and bringing their individual stories to life, Law & Order: Organized Crime has garnered a lot of popularity among fans. The upcoming episodes promise more of the same.

Everything to know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13

The plot of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13

The upcoming episode of the NBC crime drama has been titled Punch Drunk, and going by the title, the episode is expected to be packed with a lot of action and drama as Stabler and Teddy Silas come up with a new plan. They devise a strategy that would make the club the center for Murphy’s illicit activities.

In other news, some more backstories will be covered like that of Jet Slootmaekers'. Her role is now expanding beyond that of tech support and we can expect to see the boundaries between Jet’s real life and her covert character being blurred.

Meanwhile, Bell persuaded Thurman, saying that her investigation deserved serious consideration. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode is as follows:

"Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings. Jet blurs the lines between real life and her undercover persona. Bell tries to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously."

Watch the promo for episode 13 here.

Release date and where to watch

It has been announced that Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13 will be released on February 4, 2023. It will air during its usual slot from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST on NBC.

For viewers who wish to stream the episode and do not have access to cable service, the episode can also be watched via Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Google Play.

The cast list revealed

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13 stars Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Tamara Taylor as Prof. Angela Wheatley, Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers, and Dylan McDermott, Ibrahim Renno, Christina Marie Karis, and Michael Rivera.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is a part of NBC's popular crime television franchise, Law and Order. This installment of the franchise premiered two years back and it follows a single-arc storyline where particular cases are investigated over multiple episodes.

Season 3 premiered on September 22, 2022, and currently, we are on the thirteenth episode of the season.

