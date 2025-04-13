Lay’s to launch 3 new fan-created flavors: Finalists of the 2025 "Do Us a Flavor" contest explored

Lay’s has officially brought back its “Do Us a Flavor” contest to launch three distinct flavors curated by snack enthusiasts. After years, the much-anticipated contest invites fans to curate their ideal limited-edition creations.

Ad

This year Lay's noted more than 700,000 submissions to release three finalist flavors- Bacon Grilled Cheese, Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken, and Valentina & Lime. The selected flavors from the contest will reach U.S. retail stores beginning April 21, 2025, until June 13, 2025.

The fans get to vote for their top flavor choice on the 'Do Us a Flavor' website during this time. The contest will select its winning flavor through public voting and its creator will receive $1 million while the runners-up each secure $50,000.

Ad

Lay’s three fan-created flavors

Lay’s introduced three new flavors for fans to choose from (Image via lays/Instagram)

1) Bacon Grilled Cheese

Ad

Submitted by Paula George from Oklahoma, the Bacon grilled cheese is a tribute to her late father who loved making grilled cheese sandwiches with crispy bacon. Packed with the umami flavor of bacon and cheddar cheese, each pack will replicate the flavors of diner-style grilled cheese.

2) Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken

The Wavy Korean-style fried Chicken was created by Neelia Lynn from Virginia. Inspired by her family's staple fried chicken, the flavor features wavy-cut chips with ginger, garlic, chili heat, and the mild sweetness of soy sauce.

Ad

3) Valentina & Lime

The Valentina & Lime flavor is created by Araceli Huerta from California. During her childhood, she enjoyed eating Lay’s Original chips with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime. The flavor combination features citrus followed by spicy heat and vinegar acidity.

The History of Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” Contest

The Lay's Do Us a Flavor contest has been going around for years (Image via lays/Instagram)

The Do Us a Flavor competition initiated its American debut in 2012 as it demonstrated success throughout Australia and the United Kingdom. Fans of Lay's can enter the competition by presenting their ideal potato chip concepts along with the storytelling details behind their creation and its key flavor components.

Ad

A few finalists from Lay's are placed in stores across the nation to gather votes from customers. The previous winning flavors in the competition were Cheesy Garlic Bread from 2013, Wasabi Ginger from 2014, Southern Biscuits and Gravy from 2015, and Crispy Taco from 2017. After a brief break, the brand revived the contest in late 2024. From October through February, it received over 700,000 submissions to curate three flavor launches for final voting.

The finalist flavor with the most votes will be the 2025 Do Us a Flavor winner, and the creator will receive the grand prize of $1 million. The two runners-up will each receive a prize of $50,000.

Ad

About the brand

Lay's stands as an iconic food brand that produces globally recognized potato chip products. Herman Lay created his company in Nashville Tennessee during the 1930s before Frito-Lay acquired it to become a part of PepsiCo in 1961.

Today Lay’s operates in more than 200 countries around the world where consumers can find both traditional potato chip flavors and unique region-specific choices. Whether it's the classic flavors like Original, Sour Cream & Onion, or experimental limited-edition releases inspired by flavors from around the globe.

The brand continues to interact with its fans through interactive campaigns like the “Do Us a Flavor” contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More