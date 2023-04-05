Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman on Netflix: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Nashville comedian Leanne Morgan is gearing up to make her Netflix debut with her upcoming special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, which is slated to release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The hour-long comedy special is expected to be available for streaming at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman marks the comic's first-ever outing with a major streaming platform; she has so far only released her specials on YouTube.

The official synopsis of Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, as per Netflix, reads:

"She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties."

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman will see the comedienne touch on her personal life

Described as both instructional and observational, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman will see the comedienne riff on intimate aspects of her life, including being married for over two decades, raising three children, and being a grandmother. It will also continue her standup style of celebrating women. Unfortunately, there's no trailer for the special just yet.

Apart from the aforementioned angles, viewers can expect Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman to have detailed descriptions of funny occurrences from the comic's day-to-day life, slow-burn anecdotes, and unexpected punchlines.

Leanne Morgan expressed her joy while announcing the Netflix special in an Instagram post that read:

"I’ve been waiting on pins and needles so excited to announce this! Maybe those horrible decisions I made in the 80’s smoking behind a dumpster are actually going to pay off! I just want to straddle all of you, kiss you on the mouth and do your laundry. Thank you all, for making this Tennessee Mama’s dream come true!"

The special shares the same title as singer Chaka Khan's 1978 hit single I'm Every Woman, which was released as her debut solo single and was her first hit outside of the funk band Rufus. The single would go on to establish Chaka Khan as a solo artist outside of the band.

Leanne Morgan's relationship with standup began while she was selling jewelry at house parties

Despite having a Hollywood goal at a young age, Leanne Morgan chose a conventional lifestyle since the idea was so daunting. She married her husband Chuck shortly after graduating from the University of Tennessee and moved to Bean Station, which is located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

After having her first child, Morgan started selling jewelry at house parties to keep herself busy. Instead of talking about jewelry, Morgan chose to joke about hemorrhoids, breastfeeding, and the struggles of being a mother. Guests at the parties found her hilarious, and her services were being booked in advance.

The jewelry company noticed this and hired Leanne Morgan to perform at their sales rallies, and this gave her the confidence to really give it her all to a career as a standup comedian. She eventually began performing at comedy clubs after her family moved to San Antonio, and her career soon began to take off.

Her skills got her a spot at Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival and landed her a development deal for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers, as well as other opportunities with TV Land and Sony Television. Leanne Morgan has made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View, and Nick on Nite's Funniest Mom.

Leanne Morgan will also be making her debut as a writer in August 2024 with her memoir, What in the World?, which is set to be published by Random House/Convergent.

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman will be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix from April 11, 2023.

