What did Chaka Khan say about Mary J Blige? Feud explored as singer lashes out at Rolling Stone's best singers list 

Legendary musician Chaka Khan recently blasted Rolling Stone's 200 best singers list of all time and called out several artists who were featured.

The singer appeared on Los Angeles Magazine’s award-winning The Originals podcast and learned that she was ranked number 29. However, Khan mentioned that she had never heard of the list before:

“I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me. These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

Upon hearing that singer Mary J. Blige was ranked ahead of her, Khan said:

“These b****es are blind as a motherf***ing bat! They need hearing aids. They don't have hearing aids? They have no eyes. They have no ears. These b****es, you know what? These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

After host Andrew Goldman shared that Adele was ranked at number 22, Khan threw up her hand and exclaimed saying, “Okay, I quit!” The singer also slammed Mariah Carey’s ranking at number five and said:

“That must be payola or some s*** like that!”

Speaking of Joan Baez being placed at number 189, Chaka Khan said:

“Let's be honest, the b**** cannot sing. Now she was a good writer.”

She also said that Debbie Harry was placed at number 160 ”cause she can't sing either.” The singer went on to comment about Christina Aguilera’s ranking at number 141 and mentioned:

“Whatever. A lot of black people like Christina Aguilera. She's all right.”

However, the “Queen of Funk” appreciated Beyonce being ranked at number eight on the list and said:

“I’m not gonna comment on that. I don't have anything to say about Beyonce. She's a great singer, okay? She really has opportunity to be a great singer. She has what it takes. She got the chops, she does, okay?”

Khan also took pride in Whitney Houston coming second on the list and shared that she introduced her to the music business:

“Great… I’m the one who introduced her to Clive [Davis]. And I introduced her to the business. I made her mother bring her down to the studio and sing background with me. Her and Luther Vandross. They both sang background for me on my albums.”

Lastly, the multi-Grammy winner acknowledged Aretha Franklin topping the list and said that she was in the number one place “as she f***ing should be.” She also thanked the creators of the list for Franklin’s ranking, mentioning that there was “justice somewhere!”

Chaka Khan’s past comment about Mary J. Blige

Prior to Chaka Khan’s latest remark on Mary J. Blige being placed ahead of her on the Rolling Stone “200 best singers of all time” list, the former had called out Blige over the cover of the Rufus song Sweet Thing.

Khan introduced the track in 1975 when she was still part of the Rufus band. Blige released the cover of the song in 1992. Shortly after, Khan started addressing Sweet Thing as “the song Mary J. Blige f***ed up” in her own concerts.

However, the stars eventually mended their relationship and went on to record the 2007 song Disrespectful together.

Chaka Khan’s response to Rolling Stone best singers list leaves Twitter divided

Social media users were left divided over Chaka Khan's response to Rolling Stone best singers list (Image via Getty Images)

Chaka Khan recently made news after lashing out at several singers placed ahead of her in Rolling Stone’s best 200 singers list of all time. She called out musicians like Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Adele, Joan Baez and Debby Harris, among others.

As her remarks went viral online, social media users were left divided over Khan’s opinion. Some took to Twitter to side with the singer and defended her statement:

Meanwhile, others called out Khan over her comments:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned singers or Rolling Stone Magazine will respond to Chaka Khan’s criticism in the days to come.

