What time will Mo'Nique: My Name Is Mo'Nique air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details revealed

My Name is Mo'Nique, Netflix's latest comedy special, is all set to be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET/midnight PT on Tuesday, April 4. Filmed in Atlanta, the hour-long special is touted to showcase the most honest and intimate side of the legendary comedian, who has had a career spanning over three decades now.

Written and performed entirely by the 55-year-old, the special is produced by Valarie Benning Thompson. The official synopsis of My Name is Mo'Nique, as per Netflix, reads:

You think you know Mo'Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's s*x warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special.

What did the trailer of My Name is Mo'Nique showcase?

The trailer for My Name is Mo'Nique was released on YouTube on March 23, 2023. In it, the titular comedian can be seen telling the crowd that they will truly understand who she is by the time the special comes to an end. She also promised them that "it's going to be some special."

Mo'Nique can also be seen touching on unexpected advice that she got from her grandmother and a racist encounter she had with a teacher growing up.

The description under the trailer for My Name is Mo'Nique reads as:

"Mo'Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion, Mo'Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is."

My Name is Mo'Nique comes after a lawsuit that the comedian filed against Netflix

Mo'Nique was initially approached by Netflix in 2017 with an offer of $500,000 to star in a special of theirs. However, the comedian found the offer to be discriminatory and indicative of a pattern of underpaying Black women.

Additionally, Mo'Nique also pointed out that other comedians were offered much higher amounts by the media conglomerate, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Amy Schumer, with the men allegedly being offered $20 million each and Schumer being offered $11 million.

Netflix rescinded the offer after Mo'Nique pointed out the discrimination, and while other artists might have moved on, the 55-year-old went on to sue the streaming giant for failing to negotiate in good faith in 2019. A federal judge overseeing the case sided with Mo'Nique and an out-of-court settlement was reached in 2022. My Name is Mo'Nique was filmed four months later in Atlanta.

Here's what Mo'Nique had to say to The Hollywood Reporter about her legal tussle with Netflix:

“We sat down with our attorneys, they had their attorneys, you go to mediation, and we were able to come up with something that everybody was good with. I think when adults come together in the room and sit down and have a reasonable conversation and a logical conversation, you work things out"

Netflix also expressed that they've always been in awe of Mo'Nique's talent, with its Vice President of Comedy Series, Nikita Pakosta, stating:

"Mo’Nique is an incredible talent who has proven herself across TV and film, winning well-deserved acclaim for projects spanning genres from comedy to drama. She’s built a loyal audience over the years, and we think her fans will love these new Netflix projects.”

Produced by Swirl Films, My Name is Mo'Nique will be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix from Tuesday, March 4, 2023.

