Lee Seung-gi HOOK entertainment lawsuit: Korean lawmakers propose bill to prevent labels from exploiting artists

Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi's legal battle with former agency HOOK Entertainment has sent shockwaves throughout South Korea, with even politicians taking notice of the incident.
According to reports, some Korean lawmakers have proposed legislation to prevent agencies from exploiting their artists and situations like Seung-gi's from recurring.
For the unversed, the Mouse actor sued HOOK Entertainment and its officials for failing to disclose the profits generated from his music sales over an 18-year period, as well as other fees he was entitled to. The lawsuit charged agency officials with fraud and occupational embezzlement.
Lim Jong-seong of the Korean Democratic Party told Dispatch on December 21, 2022, that the proposed bill will amend the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Promotion Act.
The change would protect the interests of artists by requiring agencies to give them their financial statements once a year instead of only when they ask for them.
The politician stated:
"Rookie celebrities or celebrities that are afraid to get into conflict with their agencies may have a hard time requesting accounting documents."
He added:
"I expect by requiring labels to reveal their accounting books once a year, there will be fewer issues arising from unfair practices."
Lee Seung-gi moves to court accusing HOOK Entertainment officials of committing economic crimes
Lee Seung-gi had earlier accused HOOK Entertainment of not properly compensating him for the profits earned from his music projects. In response, the agency apologized and on December 16 paid the artist 5.4 billion won ($4.12 million) as the final settlement.
However, the matter did not end there. While Seung-gi posted on social media that he would donate all the money he received, his legal representatives filed a lawsuit accusing the agency of fraud and embezzlement.
The lawsuit was filed because Lee Seung-gi learned that he had been deceived by the officials at the agency. They cheated him out of his advertisement model profits in addition to the previously claimed music profits. His lawyer said:
"Lee Seung Gi believed that approximately 10 percent was paid to the advertisement agency under the title of ‘agency commission,’ but it appears that in actually, Hook Entertainment’s former and current directors did not pay a part of the agency commission to the ad agency and [instead] shared it amongst themselves.”
He added:
"Regarding this, we filed a legal complaint against Hook Entertainment CEO Kwon Jin Young and the financial directors on the suspicions of violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (occupational embezzlement) and (fraud)."
"Yes to this": Fans welcome the announcement of the bill
K-Pop Fans hailed the Korean politicians for taking serious note of the matter and proposing legislation to prevent similar cases of abuse against artists in the future. Calling it good news, they said that if passed, the bill will help many artists, especially those who debut at a young age, feel secure.
Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi will next be seen as the MC for the new JTBC idol survival programme Peak Time, which will premiere in the first half of 2023.