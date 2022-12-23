Lee Seung-gi HOOK entertainment lawsuit: Korean lawmakers propose bill to prevent labels from exploiting artists

Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi's legal battle with former agency HOOK Entertainment has sent shockwaves throughout South Korea, with even politicians taking notice of the incident.

According to reports, some Korean lawmakers have proposed legislation to prevent agencies from exploiting their artists and situations like Seung-gi's from recurring.

ᴅɪɴᴜ ✨️ 𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒈𝒊 𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑩𝒐𝒚



Seunggi taking the lead in changing the entertainment industry for the better by even moving the government to take action regarding agencies



This will be a help to so many celebs out there



#LeeSeungGi #이승기



For the unversed, the Mouse actor sued HOOK Entertainment and its officials for failing to disclose the profits generated from his music sales over an 18-year period, as well as other fees he was entitled to. The lawsuit charged agency officials with fraud and occupational embezzlement.

Lim Jong-seong of the Korean Democratic Party told Dispatch on December 21, 2022, that the proposed bill will amend the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Promotion Act.

The change would protect the interests of artists by requiring agencies to give them their financial statements once a year instead of only when they ask for them.

The politician stated:

"Rookie celebrities or celebrities that are afraid to get into conflict with their agencies may have a hard time requesting accounting documents."

He added:

"I expect by requiring labels to reveal their accounting books once a year, there will be fewer issues arising from unfair practices."

ᴅɪɴᴜ ✨️ 𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒈𝒊 𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑩𝒐𝒚



Under the current law, accounting details will only be disclosed if there's a request from the celebrity, so a new law is proposed to make the disclosure of accounting details mandatory (...) "Prevent a 2nd #LeeSeungGi .. a mandatory provision of settlement is proposed"

Lee Seung-gi moves to court accusing HOOK Entertainment officials of committing economic crimes

Lee Seung-gi had earlier accused HOOK Entertainment of not properly compensating him for the profits earned from his music projects. In response, the agency apologized and on December 16 paid the artist 5.4 billion won ($4.12 million) as the final settlement.

However, the matter did not end there. While Seung-gi posted on social media that he would donate all the money he received, his legal representatives filed a lawsuit accusing the agency of fraud and embezzlement.

They embezzled that 10% from CF which supposed to be the payment on advertising agency. Hook scammed lee Seung Gi by cutting the 10% from his CFs earnings and Hook told that 10% will be the payment for advertising agency but it shows that the advertising agency doesn't get money

The lawsuit was filed because Lee Seung-gi learned that he had been deceived by the officials at the agency. They cheated him out of his advertisement model profits in addition to the previously claimed music profits. His lawyer said:

"Lee Seung Gi believed that approximately 10 percent was paid to the advertisement agency under the title of ‘agency commission,’ but it appears that in actually, Hook Entertainment’s former and current directors did not pay a part of the agency commission to the ad agency and [instead] shared it amongst themselves.”

He added:

"Regarding this, we filed a legal complaint against Hook Entertainment CEO Kwon Jin Young and the financial directors on the suspicions of violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (occupational embezzlement) and (fraud)."

"Yes to this": Fans welcome the announcement of the bill

K-Pop Fans hailed the Korean politicians for taking serious note of the matter and proposing legislation to prevent similar cases of abuse against artists in the future. Calling it good news, they said that if passed, the bill will help many artists, especially those who debut at a young age, feel secure.

Yes to this. And I hope the bill made it mandatory that the accounting report shared with the artists must be the one that was audited by independent public accounting firm.

Hope this will pass.. this will pave way to all new and aspiring celebrities to have transparancy in all the things they have worked hard for...

Fighting Seunggi and the other celebrities who are victims in embezzlement, gaslighting and abuse! Salute to the Korean Politicians with their proposed bill in response to Seunggi's feud with the former agency. You are such a blessing to others Seunggi!

About time!!! They need to stand up for the vulnerable party here which are the artists. These people work very hard and make lots of sacrifices to be abused by these companies. Enough is enough. Looking forward to this process!

hope this is passed into law so every artist is protected against all the unscrupulous agencies who try to tk advantage of their passion n talent.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi will next be seen as the MC for the new JTBC idol survival programme Peak Time, which will premiere in the first half of 2023.

