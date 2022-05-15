LEGOLAND California Resort unveils life-size LEGO Ferrari F40

LEGOLAND California Resort is heralding its biggest tourism season in grand fashion, debuting its newest attraction - Ferrari Build and Race, complete with a life-size LEGO Ferrari F40.

In a press release, President of the California Resort Kurt Stocks said:

“Kicking off what is anticipated to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, LEGOLAND California is thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind attraction to Carlsbad, California. On the heels of Miami’s Grand Prix, we know what a thrill the Formula 1 races can be, and we’re excited to give our guests a taste of that experience here at the Park.”

This one-of-a-kind attraction seeks to capitalize on the steep rise in popularity of Formula 1 racing. Viewership for F1 racing has reportedly registered an increase of 56% from 2020. A budding pioneer in cutting-edge technology across all its subsidiaries, Build and Race promises a unique immersive racing experience like no other.

Features of the LEGOLAND Ferrari Build and Race and F40

The toy version of the iconic Ferrari F40, which was Enzo Ferrari's last car presentation in 1987, is built using a whopping 358,000 pieces. LEGOLAND California Resort's guests will now get an unparalleled opportunity to sit in the driver's seat of a piece of Ferrari history, albeit in a simulation.

Weighing in at over 300 lbs, this LEGO model in Ferrari's signature red stands at 14 feet long, 6 ½ feet wide, and 4 feet tall. The car logged nearly 3,800 hours of work from Master Model builders, including over 1800 hours in concept development and the remaining 1900 hours in actualizing the build of the "high-performance ultra-luxury sports car."

LEGOLAND California Resort @LEGOLAND_CA



The world's first LEGO Ferrari Build & Race attraction is officially OPEN at LEGOLAND California Resort! START YOUR ENGINES!The world's first LEGOFerrari Build & Race attraction is officially OPEN at LEGOLANDCalifornia Resort! START YOUR ENGINES! 🏁The world's first LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race attraction is officially OPEN at LEGOLAND® California Resort! 🎉 https://t.co/NRk7bn9Bvh

A member of the team who developed the model, Patrick McMahon of Dimensional Innovations, stated:

“We worked with Legoland and Lego Ferrari to help bring this idea to life as an exhibit. This is a way to replicate what it is to go through the whole design build process, just like what real car designers and engineers go through back at Ferrari. They go through multiple drafts of ideas, they have to consider the physics, the weather, what weight is optimal, things like that, what’s going to produce the best performance.”

The permanent, visual centerpiece of the three interactive zones lets guests "build, test, and race" their very own Ferraris. The Ferrari Build and Race experience is totally customizable, allowing customers to customize their own engines, tires, power, and aerodynamics.

Once kids channel their bountiful well of creativity in customizing their F40 to their heart's desire, the models make use of Digital Innovations' futuristic technology to be digitally scanned and placed on one of the three hallmark Fiorano test tracks.

The test zone, steering test track, and speed test track each boast a varying set of obstacles, challenges, and the opportunity to set a time record. The tracks throw a number of interactive challenges like changes in weather, wind, temperature, and wind speed to test racers' adaptability to racing conditions.

Jake Gonzales, spokesman for LEGOLAND Carlsbad, commented:

“[We have] been building a variety of Ferrari cars for years. And now it’s an opportunity for us to take that relationship and team up and come into the Legoland parks, us being the flagship park here in North America, to then launch this attraction that hopefully will continue to launch globally.”

Gonzales also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between the two brands, making this collaboration an imminent success.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul