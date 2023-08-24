Leo trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from the upcoming Netflix film

Leo is an animated film that will be released on Netflix soon, featuring Adam Sandler as one of the main stars. Adam Sandler, renowned for his extensive partnership with Netflix, is set to star in this upcoming animated musical comedy. The film centers around the tale of an aging class pet and is slated to premiere on Thanksgiving this year.

The official synopsis of the film as per Netflix, reads:

"Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever… "

Director Robert Marianetti, along with Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim, helm the forthcoming animated musical comedy. The film was written by Adam Sandler, Smigel, and Paul Sado, and is being produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison.

From storyline to cast - 3 key takeaways from Adam Sandler's animated musical Leo

1) Leo is a melting pot of influential collaborators

As is typical for Sandler, he has teamed up with several familiar faces for his latest Netflix project. His two daughters and his wife Sadie Sandler, who he's been working with since before they got married, are also featured in the cast.

Sandler has worked with nearly everyone on the call sheet before, from Schneider (with whom he has worked on numerous films, including The Waterboy, Mr. Deeds, and The Ridiculous 6), to Smigel (with whom he has worked on Punch-Drunk Love and You Don't Mess with the Zohan). Teaming up with Sandler in a lead role is Bill Burr (famous for F is for Family).

The film also features some amazing stars like Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Rob Schneider (The Wrong Missy), Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) among others.

2) Leo features top-notch animation work

While Netflix may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of animated films, they have certainly proven their mettle with notable films such as Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and The Magician's Elephant.

The trailer for the upcoming animated Adam Sandler film showcases incredibly detailed animation. Leo the lizard, portrayed by Adam Sandler, and his turtle companion, played by Bill Burr, are depicted with incredible attention to detail. The remaining scenes are also visually stunning, complemented by exceptional voice-acting performances.

3) A family film with an off-beat plot

The plot for the upcoming Netflix film is certainly off-beat as it focuses on an aging lizard who gets to know that he has only one year left to live. He has endured years of persecution from incoming classes while being imprisoned inside a terrarium's glass walls and is ready to give up.

Leo longs for adventure with every year that goes by, but the teaser suggests that this time around the lizard will finally achieve his wish for an adventure.

The film will be released on Netflix on November 21, 2023.