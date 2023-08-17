The Monkey King cast list: Who voices the characters in Netflix's animated movie?

Netflix's upcoming animated film, The Monkey King, is all set to air on the streaming giant on Friday, August 18, 2023. The movie focuses on the titular monkey who goes on an epic quest to battle several powerful demons. Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, THE MONKEY KING is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King (Bowen Yang), and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! THE MONKEY KING debuts AUGUST 18, only on Netflix.''

The movie stars Jimmy O. Yang, who voices the lead character, along with many others lending their voices to key supporting roles. The film is reportedly helmed by Anthony Stacchi.

The Monkey King cast list: Jimmy O. Yang, and others voice key roles in Netflix's animated series

1) Jimmy O. Yang as The Monkey King

Jimmy O. Yang voices the lead role in Netflix's The Monkey King. The titular Monkey is a fascinating character. His appearance is marked by unique features that distinguish him from all others, and alongside these, he commands an array of enchanting superpowers. It's his eventful journey that forms the crux of the story.

Jimmy O. Yang sounds quite impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Yang is a popular stand-up comedian who's known for his appearances in 80s for Brady, Me Time, Easter Sunday, and many more.

2) Bowen Yang as the Dragon King

Actor Bowen Yang voices the character of the mysterious Dragon King in Netflix's animated series. Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect Dragon King and the titular Monkey to face off in an epic battle in the movie. The crux of the narrative hinges on their rivalry, serving as the story's focal point. Observing how the character of Dragon unfolds throughout the film promises to be a captivating experience.

Bowen Yang's other notable acting credits include Bros, The Lost City, Cicada, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, High Maintenance, and many more.

3) Jolie Haong-Rappaport as Lin

Jolie Haong-Rappaport stars as Lin in The Monkey King. Lin is a strong-willed and determined girl who wants to bring some major changes to her devastated community. Lin and the protagonist possess a unique dynamic, and exploring their relationship promises to be an enthralling aspect of the story.

Jolie Haong-Rappaport sounds impressive in the trailer, and fans can expect her to deliver a stunning performance in the show. Viewers might recognize her from Head of the Class, Just Add Magic: Mystery City, Watchmen, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also stars many other actors voicing major supporting/minor roles, including:

Jo Koy as Benbo

Andrew Pang as the Mayor

Stephanie Hsu as the Mayor’s Wife

Ron Yuan as Babbo

BD Wong as Buddha

Jodi Long as Wangmu

Kuno Inghram as The Mayor’s Son

James Sie as Elder Monkey

Nan Li as Stick

Hoon Lee as Jade Emperor

Andrew Kishino as the Demon of Havoc

Don't forget to watch The Monkey King on Netflix on Friday, August 18, 2023.