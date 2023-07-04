Liam Payne tour 2023: Tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know

Liam Payne has announced a new tour for this year, which is scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 12, 2023, in venues across South America and Latin America. The singer announced the tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Lima and Sau Paulo, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 3, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available via the singer's Snipfeed page. They are priced between $154 and $399 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and ticket level.

Liam Payne to play his first headliner shows since 2022

Liam Payne last played a headliner show on February 12, 2022, as a host on his Veep show Here's to the Future, which showcased emerging talents in the music industry.

The newly announced shows break a year-long dry spell. The full list of dates and venues for the Liam Payne Americas tour is given below:

September 1, 2023 - Lima, Peru at Explanada Estadio Monumental

September 3, 2023 - Bogota, Columbia at Chamorro City Hall

September 5, 2023 - Santiago, Chile at Teatro Caupolican

September 7, 2023 - Sau Paulo, Brazil at The Town

September 9, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

September 12, 2023 - Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico at Pepsi Center WTC

Tracing Liam Payne and his music career

Liam Payne was born on August 29, 1993, and began showing a talent for music from an early age, starting with singing karaoke for his relatives or pub crowds from the age of 6. The singer had his earliest experience with professional performance and entertainment at the age of 12, when he joined the Pink Productions Theater Company as a performer.

Following his early successes, Payne first auditioned for season 5 of the reality music television show, The X Factor, but failed to progress past the Boot Camp Stage.

He returned to the show two years later, where he once again failed to move past the 'Boys' category of the show. However, at the suggestion of guest judge Nicole Scherzinger, the singer, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, were put together as a boy band, which led them to pass through the 'Group' category of the event.

The singer found success with the newly formed boy band, One Direction, with their debut studio album, Up All Night, being released on November 18, 2011. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Canadian, Italian, Kiwi, Swedish and the Billboard 200 album charts.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album,Take Me Home, which was released on November 9, 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on all the major album charts.

Liam Payne remained with One Direction until the departure of Zayn Malik in 2015 and the subsequent hiatus of the band.

Payne released his debut solo EP, First Time, on August 24, 2012. The EP peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The singer released his debut studio album, LP1, subsequently on December 6, 2019. The album peaked at number 17 on the UK album chart, as well as at number 50 on the Australian album chart.

