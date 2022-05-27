Lies My Sister Told Me cast list: Nicole Marie Johnson, Kate Edmonds and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's latest thriller film Lies My Sister Told Me is set to premiere on the Network on May 29, 2022. The film, directed by Dylan Vox and written by David Chester, tells a deeply disturbing story involving twin sisters.

Lies My Sister Told Me stars Nicole Marie Johnson and Kate Edmonds in the lead roles, along with a talented supporting cast. The film is executive-produced by Lance H Robbins, Kyle Dill, AJ Vittone, and Pierre-André Rochat. Read further ahead to know more details about the cast and plot.

Lies My Sister Told Me cast: Nicole Marie Johnson and others in pivotal roles

1) Nicole Marie Johnson

Actor Nicole Marie Johnson stars in one of the lead roles in the film. Apart from being an actor, Johnson is also a producer and is known for her works, My Stolen Life, Dynasty, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

2) Kate Edmonds

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Kate Edmonds started working in the film industry since she was a teenager, after exploring theatre for a few years. Before venturing into cinema, she worked as a model. She got her breakthrough role in the video game adaptation of Root Letter as Zoe.

3) Scout Smith

Scout Smith stars in a pivotal role in Lies My Sister Told Me. The actress is known for the films, Yellowstone, High School Musical: The Musical - The Series, and Joe Bell.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Tara Warren and Jonathan Stoddard in pivotal supporting roles.

Lies My Sister Told Me plot

The plot of Lies My Sister Told Me revolves around Tracy and her twin sister and popular author Jennifer. Tracy's mental health deteriorates following her father's death, and she is eventually hospitalized. Things take a shocking turn when Jennifer, on the anniversary of their father's death, visits Tracy but is drugged by her twin sister who then assumes her identity and escapes.

After Tracy espaces the institution, things do not turn out the way she'd hoped for. According to the official synopsis of the film on Lifetime:

''Tracy is plunged into Jennifer’s nightmarish world, dealing with a fan club president that is obsessed with her, the boytoy lover that is blackmailing her, and the teenage daughter who hates her. While the real Jennifer languishes in the institution, Tracy grows desperate without the powerful drugs she needs to control her state of mind. Before she knows it, she is hurtling down a path strewn with violence and murder.''

The film is expected to be a gritty, dark thriller exploring themes of betrayal, mental health, as well as aspects of mystery and paranoia. Fans may look forward to a slick, character-driven film featuring unforgettable performances from the brilliant cast. It's the latest addition to Lifetime's widely popular catalog of thriller movies that includes films like Secrets in Suburbia, Bad Tutor, His Perfect Obsession, and more.

You can watch Lies My Sister Told Me on Lifetime on May 29, 2022.

