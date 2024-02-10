Life & Beth Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Returning with a banger again, Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back in action with Life & Beth Season 2, which will be making its global debut on February 16, 2024. Schumer announced the sequel on The Howard Stern Show in April 2022, where she revealed that Hulu had renewed the series for yet another ten-episode run.

The sequel will resume the comedy-drama as Beth and John’s story is far from the conclusion. As seen in the trailer, the upcoming sequel will see the duo getting hitched and even planning their whole life together. Life & Beth Season 2 will showcase Beth and John as a couple, but the road ahead won’t be without its share of challenges. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Where to watch Life & Beth Season 2? All streaming options explored

All ten episodes of Life & Beth Season 2 will be released on February 16, 2024, on Hulu for fans in the U.S. Given Hulu’s services are limited to the U.S., fans outside can watch the sequel and even the first season on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. International audiences can also watch the series on Disney+.

While the exact runtime for the episodes remains undisclosed, fans of the show can anticipate a duration similar to the first season, ranging from 24 to 32 minutes per episode in the sequel.

Does Life & Beth Season 2 have a trailer

Hulu dropped the official Life & Beth Season 2 trailer on its YouTube channel on January 19, 2024. In three weeks, the trailer accumulated almost five million views. Below is the official trailer for the sequel:

Cast and characters

All major and recurring cast members will be returning to reprise their respective roles in the sequel. Here’s the complete list of all cast members in the series:

Primary cast members in the sequel:

Amy Schumer as Beth

Michael Cera as John

Susannah Flood as Ann

Recurring cast members in the sequel:

Yamaneika Saunders as Maya

Michael Rapaport as Leonard

Jon Glaser as Gerald

Kevin Kane as Matt

Laura Benanti as Jane

Arielle Siegel as Jen

Larry Owens as Clark

Rosebud Baker as Meri

LaVar Walker as Lavar

Gary Gulman as Shlomo

Murray Hill as Murray

About the series

Life & Beth has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and here’s how the website describes the series:

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever.

It continues:

Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy, and moving forward.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Life & Beth Season 2 as 2024 progresses.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE