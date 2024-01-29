5 shows like Life & Beth to watch while waiting for season 2

Life & Beth on Hulu has earned a considerable fanbase since its premiere on March 18, 2022. Created by the talented Amy Schumer, it follows the life of Beth, a successful career woman who has been in a steady relationship for many years. However, when her seemingly perfect life starts to crumble, she begins to reconnect with her past to find the path that she wants to take in life.

The first season of Life & Beth, containing 10 episodes, it received a lot of positive response which helped the show get renewed for a second season. The new season will explore the next stage in Beth's relationship with John, played by Michael Cera, who has his own eccentricities. It will be interesting for fans to see the duo tackle wedding chaos and pregnancy in their own unique ways.

Fans will be able to stream the upcoming season of Life & Beth from February 16, 2024, onwards. Till then, fans can check out some other fun shows that have the same vibe as Life & Beth.

Hacks, Lucky Hank and three other shows that are as delightful and engaging as Life & Beth

1) Mr. Corman (2021): Apple TV+

Like Beth in Life & Beth, the titular character in this show, Josh Corman is also looking for a purpose in his life. Corman is a public school teacher, and he adores his students, however, he isn't quite sure if that is his true calling in life. Joseph Gordon-Levitt does a great job of portraying the character's anxiety, confusing feelings, and regrets.

It has 10 episodes in total, and the main highlights of the show are the striking visuals and impressive sound design that elevates the narrative. It may be a slow burn but it is a visual treat that cinephiles wouldn't want to miss out on.

2) Hacks (2021): HBO Max

One of the best things about Life & Beth is its ability to make the viewer laugh while also shining a light on the realities of life. That is exactly what Hacks does as well.

The show focuses on the life and career of a legendary stand-up comedian called Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart. She is forced to work with a new head comedy writer, Ava played by Hannah Einbinder. The two don't start off on the right foot, however, they soon start to bond as they keep working together.

With strong personalities, cheeky dialogue, and heartfelt moments, this is the kind of show that viewers won't be able to stop binging. It has two seasons and 18 episodes to date. A new season is likely to be released sometime this year.

3) I Love That for You (2022): Showtime

In Life & Beth, the audience connects to the well-written characters, who may be flawed but relatable in many ways. Likewise, in this show, the varied characters with different fun personalities help keep the viewers invested.

It stars Vanessa Bayer as Joanna Gold, who wants to become a shopping channel host. In her desperation to get the job of her dreams, she lies that her childhood cancer has come back. This series has eight episodes in total.

Bayer came to be known for her comedic timing during her SNL days. In this show, she uses her wit and observation skills to create an endearing central character that viewers will be able to relate to.

4) Somebody Somewhere (2022): HBO

In this show, Bridget Everett plays Sam, a woman in her 40s who is unable to pick herself up after the death of her sister. One of the reasons why viewers relate to Life & Beth is because the show highlights how life has plenty of ups and downs. The best people can do is find joy in the smallest things.

Containing two seasons and 14 episodes, it beautifully depicts the bittersweet realities of life without taking away the joy and humor. The beloved show will return for a third season soon.

5) Lucky Hank (2023): AMC+

Fans of Life & Beth who enjoy black comedy should check out this show starring Bob Odenkirk. It is an adaptation of Richard Russo's book, Straight Man. Odenkirk plays the role of Professor Hank Devereaux, who is the English department chairman at a college. He is having a hard time coping with a midlife crisis, and his chaotic personal and professional life isn't helping.

Viewers will enjoy the well-written plot and dry humor, but they will stay for the beautifully done character development. Odenkirk shines as the lead, but the rest of the cast also delivers stunning performances, which makes the show a treat to watch. It has eight episodes in total.

As there is still time for season two of Life & Beth to be released, fans of the show can check out these engaging shows that are as relatable and humorous as Schumer's Life & Beth.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.