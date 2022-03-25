When will Life Is Shorts: Oscars 2022 air on Disney? Release date and more explored about the special

The celebrated night of the Oscars is less than a week away and the world of cinema is leaving no stones unturned to celebrate this prized occasion. The celebration is not only confined to regular movies but animated films as well.

Life is Shorts: Oscar 2022, is celebrating the charm of animated movies and will feature 3 Academy Award-winning and nominated shorts from the houses of Disney and Pixar. Movies like Lou, Bao, and Burrow will air on Friday, March 25, on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Life Is Shorts: Oscars 2022 will air on March 25 with Lou, Bao, and Burrow

Lou

Directed by Dave Mullins, Lou is a family comedy that was released back in 2017. The storyline revolves around a heap of lost and found objects that come together to teach a toy-stealing schoolyard bully an important lesson.

The comedy short premiered on March 12, 2017 at the South by Southwest festival. It also got nominated for Best Animated Short Film in 2018. The film is dedicated to Dave Mullins' father, who died while he was creating the short.

Bao

Bao is another popular computer-animated short film that finds its place in Life is Shorts: Oscar 2022. Released back in 2018, the movie was produced by none other than Pixar Animation Studios and had Domee Shi in the directors chair.

The movie revolves around the life of an old Chinese mother who feels sad and lonely as her child has moved out of the house. However, she got a second chance to celebrate motherhood when one of her dumplings came to life.

Sindy Lau did a voiceover for the old lady and was joined by Daniel Kailin, who voiced the son's character.

Burrow

The last one on our list is Burrow, a short animated film running for just 6 minutes. It was released on 25 December 2020 and won over the hearts of animated film lovers in a short span of time.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian, the short film narrates the journey of a young rabbit who digs her dream burrow, however not realizing what she was up to in the first place. The film was nominated for the Academy Awards as well as the Ursa Major Award for Best Dramatic Short Work.

You can enjoy all these wonderful films once again on March 25 when Life is Shorts: Oscar 2022 hits the Disney Channel.

