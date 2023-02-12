Lifetime movie The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story - Where is Kara Robinson Chamberlain today?

Kara Robinson's story of bravery, which saved her from being murdered at the hands of a dangerous serial killer, will be explored in Lifetime's upcoming movie, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.

Kara Robinson was only fifteen years old when she was abducted from the front porch of her best friend's house in 2002 by a dangerous serial killer named Richard Evonitz, who had previously murdered three young girls, just like Kara.

However, Robinson kept her composure and deployed certain manipulative tactics to escape Evonitz's apartment where she was being held captive and assaulted. Lifetime's The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story will dive deep into Robinson's kidnapping and her subsequent escape.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain is now a victims' advocate, keynote speaker, and author

Lifetime @lifetimetv Kara survived her captor and is now able to tell her story to the world. Don’t miss the premiere of The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory this Saturday at 8/7c. Kara survived her captor and is now able to tell her story to the world. Don’t miss the premiere of The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory this Saturday at 8/7c. https://t.co/FGVyczqgkj

Kara Robinson Chamberlain's Instagram page does not give a lot of insight into her past. Her bio reads:

"Survived a serial killer but that's not all."

After Kara managed to help the police locate Evonitz, she was awarded $150,000 in reward money for bringing Evonitz to justice.

She soon dedicated her life to helping other people, especially women who have suffered a similar physical assault at the hands of their abusers. To this end, Kara met the families of the Lisk sisters and Sofia, the three women who were killed by Evonitz. Speaking about her purpose, she said:

"Wow, I'm actually giving these families something that they never would've gotten without me. Just the closure of knowing that the person responsible for their daughters' death is no longer here."

Lifetime @lifetimetv Kara Robinson Chamberlain was held captive for 18 hours until she was able to escape and seek justice. Join us in watching The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory this Saturday only on Lifetime. Kara Robinson Chamberlain was held captive for 18 hours until she was able to escape and seek justice. Join us in watching The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory this Saturday only on Lifetime. https://t.co/xcYKegFMMk

Robinson added:

"I realized that up to maybe more than a third of our population of women are experiencing [some sort of trauma]. And they may never get the opportunity to sit down and to talk to someone who really understands what they went through. And I thought, if I can do that, if I can bring that to other women in some way, shape or form, that would just be the epitome of my purpose, if I could just help other people."

Kara worked as a school resource officer but left the position after having two children with her husband, Joe Chamberlain. As of now, Kara is a dedicated victims' advocate, keynote speaker, author, and executive producer.

She also posts on her TikTok page and Instagram about how to heal from trauma and shares tips on how to escape if one is abducted. Robinson also hosts the podcast A Survivor's Guide to True Crime, which is about survivors, for survivors, and by survivors.

How did Kara Robinson Chamberlain escape?

Lifetime @lifetimetv The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory tells the compelling, true story of the kidnapping of Kara Robinson at just 15 years old. Be sure to watch the premiere this Saturday at 8/7c. The Girl Who Escaped: #TheKaraRobinsonStory tells the compelling, true story of the kidnapping of Kara Robinson at just 15 years old. Be sure to watch the premiere this Saturday at 8/7c. https://t.co/3cs8tuudfz

When Kara was abducted, her survival instincts kicked in and she started gathering as much information as possible about her abductor and also tried to win over his trust.

She counted the number of turns his car took after she was kidnapped and even at Evonitz's apartment, she noticed important identifying details and tried to win his trust by offering to help him clean his kitchen.

When Evonitz put his guard down, after eighteen long hours, Kara Robinson managed to free herself and escape. She made her way to the nearby parking lot and asked someone to drop her off at the police station, where she recounted the whole ordeal.

Kara also helped authorities locate her abductor's apartment. Unfortunately, he had fled by then. However, when Evonitz was finally spotted and chased down, he killed himself before the police could arrest him and put him on trial.

Richard Evonitz was a serial killer who had previously abducted and murdered three young girls like Kara. Luckily, Kara Robinson managed to escape using her wit and bravery.

Catch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Lifetime this Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

