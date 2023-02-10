The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

The new Lifetime true-crime thriller film The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story will air on the channel on Saturday, February 11, 2023. It tells the real-life story of a teenager named Kara Robinson, who was kidnapped by a serial killer. Check out the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

''While in her best friend’s front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours.''

The description further states,

''While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment. Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides.''

The movie features Katie Douglas in the lead role, alongside many others who play important supporting roles. The film is directed by Simone Stock and written by Haley Harris.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Lifetime promises to be a riveting watch

1) Katie Douglas as Kara Robinson

Katie Douglas stars as Kara Robinson in Lifetime's The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story. Robinson is a teenager whose life takes a shocking turn after she gets kidnapped by a serial killer. The rest of the film depicts how she manages to escape the brut clutches of the killer.

Douglas looks pretty impressive in the film's trailer, capturing the numerous complex emotions her character goes through with absolute ease. Apart from The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, Katie Douglas is known for her appearances in Ginny & Georgia, Thicker Than Water, and Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, to name a few.

2) Kristian Bruun as Richard Evonitz

Actor Kristian Bruun dons the role of Richard Evonitz in Lifetime's new thriller film. Evonitz is the serial killer who kidnaps Kara Robinson. Bruun looks terrifying and intimidating in the film's trailer as he brilliantly captures the numerous complex shades of his character with stunning ease.

Kristian Bruun has previously appeared in numerous other movies like Murdoch Mysteries, Orphan Black, The Recruit, and many more.

3) Cara Buono as Debra

Cara Buono dons the role of Debra in The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story. Apart from that, other details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Cara Buono's other notable film and TV acting credits include Mad Men, Supergirl, and Monsters and Men, among many more.

Apart from Katie Douglas, Kristian Bruun, and Cara Buono, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story also stars many others in significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Lisa Marie DiGiacinto as Sgt. Bonnie Jennings

Erik Athavale as Lt. Aaron Rowland

Gwendolyn Collins as Stephanie Newell

Derek Kun as Lexington County Officer

Sophia Carriere as Jess

Don't miss The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Lifetime on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

