Lifetime's My Nightmare Office Affair cast list: Laurie Fortier, Marc Herrmann and others star in thriller film

The upcoming Lifetime thriller, My Nightmare Office Affair, is all set to air on LMN on Friday, October 28, 2022. The film tells the story of a married man who's seduced by his boss. Things get complicated when he tries to end their affair. The official synopsis of the film, as per LMN, reads:

''Nick is a successful executive with a picture-perfect family, loving wife and adorable daughter. It looks like he has it all to his boss, Lisa, who desperately wants a child of her own.''

The description further states:

''Lisa seduces Nick in his moment of weakness, hoping to remove his wife from the picture so she can fill her role as wife and mother. When Nick tries to break things off with Lisa, he finds himself in a dangerous game with her that threatens his job, his family and his life.''

The movie features Laurie Fortier and Marc Herrmann in the lead roles and many others in pivotal supporting roles.

My Nightmare Office Affair cast list: Laurie Fortier, Marc Herrmann, and others promise a scintillating watch

1) Laurie Fortier as Lisa

Laurie Fortier stars as Lisa in My Nightmare Office Affair. Lisa is looking to have a child and goes on to seduce Nick, who's a married man with a kid. Based on the synopsis, Fortier plays a gray character, and viewers can look forward to an unforgettable performance from the actress. Apart from My Nightmare Office Affair, Fortier is best known for her performances in Hemlock Grove, Running the Halls, Into the Arms of Danger, and many more.

2) Marc Hermann as Nick

Actor Marc Hermann essays the role of Nick in the film. Nick is a married man who's seduced by his boss, Lisa. His life takes a turn for the worse when he looks to break up with Lisa. Hermann seems to be playing the central character, and it'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out in the movie. Hermann's other acting credits include Killer Cover Up, Christmas Together, and Love on the Reef, to name a few.

3) Kristi Murdock as Jennifer Sherman

In My Nightmare Office Affair, actress Kristi Murdock portrays the character of Jennifer Sherman, Nick's wife. Murdock looks in fine form in the film's sneak peek, and viewers can expect her to deliver a thoroughly emotional performance. Murdock has appeared in Secrets on Sorority Row, Furry Little Christmas, and Spring Break Nightmare.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars many others, including:

Matthew Pohlkamp as Bob

Spring Inés Peña as Detective Ruiz

Elizabeth Singh as Cassie

Kimberly Hill as Callie

Alani Jade as Julianna Sherman

The movie is directed by Kaila York and written by John F. Hayes. Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping thriller similar in style and tone to Husband, Wife and Their Lover and Temptation Under the Sun.

Don't forget to catch My Nightmare Office Affair on LMN on Friday, October 28, 2022.

