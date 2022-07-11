Lifetime's Sleeping with a Killer: 5 quick facts to know about Kendra Hatcher’s murder case

Lifetime's latest episode of Sleeping with a Killer is ready to take a peek at Kendra Hatcher's case in its latest episode, scheduled to air on Monday, July 11, at 10 pm EST. Hatcher was murdered by her then-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Brenda Delgado.

The case, which dates back to 2015 saw the wrath of an ex-partner who was somehow convinced that taking out her former lover's new flame was a legitimate way of gaining him back. The murder plot involved two hired accomplices, and saw multiple twists and turns before the truth was revealed.

In September 2015, 35-year-old Kendra Hatcher was shot in the parking lot of her luxury apartment. Here are five quick facts about the horrific crime that shook the town of Dallas, Texas.

Accomplices, escapes and more: Five facts about Kendra Hatcher's murder case

1) Brenda Delgado lured Cortes and Kristopher Love with money and drugs

Natalie Solis @Fox4Natalie Opening Statement: Defense tells jury to “put aside gut feelings”. Calls Crystal Cortes, allegedly hired by Delgado to murder Kendra Hatcher, “a liar beyond imagination”. Cortes got 35yrs in prison for her testimony against Delgado & shooter Kristopher Love @FOX4 Opening Statement: Defense tells jury to “put aside gut feelings”. Calls Crystal Cortes, allegedly hired by Delgado to murder Kendra Hatcher, “a liar beyond imagination”. Cortes got 35yrs in prison for her testimony against Delgado & shooter Kristopher Love @FOX4 https://t.co/ZoyIdk7xs3

Brenda Delgado hired two accomplices who she barely knew to help her commit the horrific crime. This included Crystal Cortes, a single mother in desperate need of money, and Kristopher Love, a small-time drug dealer. She allegedly offered Crystal $500 for driving the getaway car. She also offered Kristopher drugs and money to be the triggerman.

All of them were caught in the end and Kristopher was sentenced to death for shooting Hatcher.

2) The borrowed black jeep that was caught in the security footage was one of the main reasons for Brenda's downfall

Sheena Autin @SheenaAutin Increased patrols around Gables Park 17. Police believe occupants of this jeep have info about Kendra Hatcher murder http://t.co/xbRdINZQk1 Increased patrols around Gables Park 17. Police believe occupants of this jeep have info about Kendra Hatcher murder http://t.co/xbRdINZQk1

Brenda had borrowed a black Jeep from her friend, Jose Luis-Ortiz. Prior to that, Brenda had dinner with Jose at a Chilli's restaurant, thereby creating her alibi. But the car was caught on security footage.

When investigators started looking into the car, Jose came forward and claimed that it was his car in the footage but he had no involvement in the murder.

He also revealed that he loaned the car to his friend Brenda Delgado, effectively establishing the connection between the murder and Dr. Ricky's ex-girlfriend.

3) Brenda Delgado tried to make the incident look like it was a robbery

𝕸𝖆𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖔 @Maes7ro_ The dental-hygienist-in-training hired two people to murder pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend at the time: another dental hygienist to drive the getaway car, and a hitman to commit the murder. The dental-hygienist-in-training hired two people to murder pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend at the time: another dental hygienist to drive the getaway car, and a hitman to commit the murder. https://t.co/dzsuOrjI4Q

Brenda's initial idea was to make the murder look like a robbery attempt. She also asked the accomplices to steal Hatcher's purse to make it look like a robbery-gone-wrong. But the gunshot wound suggested execution. Crime scene analyst Abe Santiago said:

"The entry wound came from the upper part of the head and exited through the chin."

4) Brenda stalked Ricky Paniagua for a long time before she committed the crime

Brenda stalked Ricky Paniagua and Kendra Hatcher for a long time using Ricky's email ID and iCloud password. She even allegedly ran into Ricky multiple times by "accident." It eventually turned out that she orchestrated these random run-ins.

Brenda's friends and acquaintances also allegedly came forward to say how she was extremely obsessed with Ricky, both during and after dating him.

5) Brenda escaped to Mexico after her hired accomplices were arrested

Fox News @FoxNews Cops arrest suspect in murder of dentist Kendra Hatcher, but questions remain fxn.ws/1PUFSaE http://t.co/3aslFVcSuG Cops arrest suspect in murder of dentist Kendra Hatcher, but questions remain fxn.ws/1PUFSaE http://t.co/3aslFVcSuG

After the two hired accomplices, Cortes and Love were arrested, Brenda escaped to Mexico. She was a citizen of both Mexico and America and was extradited from Mexico on the condition that she would not receive death penalty.

She was awarded a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Kendra Hatcher.

Sleeping with a Killer airs at 10 pm EST every Monday.

