Lifetime's The Serial Killer Seduced Me: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's latest thriller flick, The Serial Killer Seduced Me, alternatively titled Picture Her Dead, will air on the channel on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The movie centers around a young artist who accidentally takes the credit for the painting of a murdered woman. She's then forced to delve deep into the truth behind the painting. Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie reads:

''When Chloe, an aspiring artist, accidentally takes credit for a mysterious painting of a murdered woman, she is forced to uncover the truth of its origin before the killer sets their sights on her next. What she finds is a history of murdered models all leading back to the unknown painter, a serial killer with a grudge against the young artist who stole their work, whether intentionally or not.''

The description further reads:

''With no one to trust, Chloe must avoid the nefarious interests of the high stakes art world and discover the truth before the killer decides to Picture Her Dead.''

The film features Tess Cline in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. The Serial Killer Seduced Me is directed by Dylan Vox and written by Jeremy M. Inman and Naomi L. Selfman.

Tess Cline and others star in The Serial Killer Seduced Me

1) Tess Cline as Chloe

Tess Cline dons the lead role of Chloe in Lifetime's The Serial Killer Seduced Me. Chloe is a young artist who gets into trouble after accidentally taking credits for the painting of a murdered woman, following which she sets out to find the truth behind the painting.

Chloe's dramatic journey forms the crux of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Apart from The Serial Killer Seduced Me, Tess Cline has starred in a number of other movies like Bunny & Non-Bunnyness, The Emeryville Experiments, and more.

2) Ali Zahiri as Luke

Ali Zahiri plays the role of Luke in the new Lifetime thriller film. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the movie.

Ali Zahiri's other acting credits include Hommage à l'amour and Psycho Storm Chaser.

3) Allen Williamson as Chase

Actor Allen Williamson stars as Chase in The Serial Killer Seduced Me. More details regarding his character are not known at this point, but he's set to play a pivotal role in the story.

Allen Williamson has previously appeared in The Case of the Christmas Diamond, Christmas Ranch, and Hope's Legacy, to name a few.

Apart from Tess Cline, Ali Zahiri, and Allen Williamson, the movie also stars numerous others in key supporting roles like:

Sarah Stunt as Samantha

Kristi Murdock as Ariande

Luis Fernandez-Gil as Marcel

K.J. Phelps as Steven

Daniel Olsen as Hawley

Kris Ann Russell as Lillian

The official trailer for the film offers a peek into protagonist Chloe's eventful life and depicts how it takes a nightmarish turn after she accidentally ends up taking the credit for the painting for of a murdered woman. Viewers can expect a haunting atmospheric psychological thriller movie.

Don't miss The Serial Killer Seduced Me on Lifetime on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET.