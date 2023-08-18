Her Deadly Night in Paris on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Her Deadly Night in Paris, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young American woman who falls madly in love with the host of her Parisian family's charming son. However, a murder turns her life upside down. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

''An American exchange student in Paris falls in love with her host family’s handsome son, but when she witnesses a murder, the couple must go on the run to prove her innocence.''

The film stars Shifra Zuckerman in the lead role, and numerous others portraying significant supporting characters. Lane Shefter Bishop is the film's director, while Paul A. Birkett serves as the writer.

Her Deadly Night in Paris cast list: Who stars in Lifetime's new thriller film?

1) Shifra Zuckerman as Lucy Cunningham

Shifra Zuckerman stars in the lead role as Lucy Cunningham in Lifetime's Her Deadly Night in Paris. Lucy is a young American woman who studies with her parents. She falls in love with the son of her host family in the city. But their relationship takes a shocking turn due to a murder.

Lucy is the film's protagonist, and her tumultuous journey that forms the core of the story. It'll be fascinating to see how her character will be explored in the film. Apart from Her Deadly Night, Shifra Zuckerman is known for her appearances in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Ghost in the Graveyard.

2) Charly Do as Antoine Vernier

Charly Do essays the character of Antoine Vernier in Lifetime's new thriller movie. Antoine is believed to be the son of Lucy's host family, with whom she falls in love. Their relationship is one of the major aspects of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how it evolves over the course of the narrative.

3) Laurent Maurel as Remy

Laurent Maurel essays the role of Remy in Her Deadly Night in Paris. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the story. Laurent Maurel has previously starred in numerous other films and TV shows like Toutes les nuits, Le Saut du diable, Ahmed's Song, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars many others essaying key supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Harry Burton as Peter

Lucile Jaillant as Madeleine

Aron von Andrian as Christophe

Jacques Ross as US Marine Corporal

Raphaël Mars as Vincent

Michael Amiar as Bernard

Elisa Sergent as LT. Laurent

An official trailer for Her Deadly Night in Paris has not yet been revealed by Lifetime, but based on the official synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven drama that explores the darkest facets of human nature. Viewers who enjoyed other similar Lifetime movies like Love at First Lie, Trapped in the Cabin, and My Son Didn't Do It should certainly check this one out.

Don't forget to catch Her Deadly Night in Paris on Lifetime on Saturday, August 19, 2023.