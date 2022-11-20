ION's new Christmas movie, The Case of the Christmas Diamond, will air on the channel on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The movie centers around a young woman who goes to her rich friend's estate, where a gem is lost and she is accused of stealing it. As per ION, here's the official synopsis of the movie:

''Blue collar, Andy is a little nervous but thrilled when she is invited to her rich friend's estate for Christmas, but when the family matriarch's multi-million-dollar gem suddenly goes missing she finds herself accused of the theft.''

The description further states:

''With the help of a famous mystery writer, Andy must find the real culprit amid the litany of wealthy guests all of whom have their knives out for her.''

The movie stars Kelly Daly and William Baldwin, among many others, in major roles. The film is helmed by Peter Sullivan.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the cast of The Case of the Christmas Diamond.

ION's The Case of the Christmas Diamond cast: William Baldwin will don a detective's hat in the movie

1) Kelly Daly as Andy

Kelly Daly (Photo Credit: Jessica Castro Photography/via IMDb)

Kelly Daly plays the role of the protagonist, Andy, who visits her friend's estate, in The Case of the Christmas Diamond. She is accused of stealing a precious gem that has been missing from the estate, following which she sets out to uncover the truth.

Daly looks in fine form in the film's preview, and fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance.

2) William Baldwin as Detective Billings

William Baldwin in Minutes to Midnight (Image via IMDb)

Actor William Baldwin portrays the role of Detective Billings in the upcoming ION flick. Apart from that, not many other details about his role are revealed at this point.

Baldwin is best known for his appearances in Joel Schumacher's Flatliners, Noah Baumbach's The Squid and the Whale, and Ron Howard's acclaimed action flick, Backdraft, to name a few.

3) Allen Williamson as Liam

Allen Williamson (Image via IMDb)

Actor Allen Williamson stars as Liam in The Case of the Christmas Diamond. Details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps. Williamson's other acting credits include Christmas Ranch, Hope's Legacy, Teen's Spirit, and many more. He also appeared in an episode of the show, How to Get Away With Murder.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Case of the Christmas Diamond stars a number of others in key supporting/minor roles, including:

Dey Young as Margaret

Tryphena Wade as Jackie

Margie Mays as Olivia

Jasmine Aivaliotis as Harper

Matthew Pohlkamp as Gary

ION's brief preview of The Case of the Christmas Diamond does not give away too many details about the movie's plot but shows that it's a quirky mystery film replete with fascinating and likable characters. Fans of TV movies like Inventing the Christmas Prince, The Royal Nanny, and The Picture of Christmas.

You can watch the new holiday movie, The Case of the Christmas Diamond, on ION on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

