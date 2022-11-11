The upcoming Hallmark Christmas film, The Royal Nanny, will air on the channel on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The movie centers on an MI5 agent who's on an undercover mission as the royal nanny and focuses on the numerous challenges she faces. As per Crown Media Press, the official synopsis of the film states:

''MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas.''

The Hallmark movie stars Rachel Skarsten in the lead role, along with many others in significant supporting roles. It is directed by Jonathan Wright from a screenplay penned by Brook Durham.

Hallmark's The Royal Nanny cast: Rachel Skarsten and others in key roles in upcoming holiday movie

1) Rachel Skarsten as Claire

Rachel Skarsten appears in the lead role of Claire in The Royal Nanny. in In the film's preview, Skarsten looks in fine form as she displays her character's inherent charm and charisma quite convincingly. So, fans can expect a phenomenal performance from her. Besides The Royal Nanny, Skarsten has appeared in Batwoman, Birds of Prey, Two Hands to Mouth, and Imposters, to name a few.

2) Dan Jeannotte as Colin

Actor Dan Jeannotte dons the role of Prince Colin in the movie. Jeannotte showcases his comic charm in the film's preview, and it'll be interesting to see how his relationship with Skarsten's Claire pans out in the movie. Jeannotte's other film and TV acting credits include Good Witch, Reign, Designated Survivor, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and many more.

3) Toussaint Meghie as Wallace

Actor Toussaint Meghie essays the role of Wallace in The Royal Nanny. Other details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers. Apart from the upcoming Hallmark flick, Toussaint Meghie is known for his performances in Club Zero and The Contract.

Featuring alongside Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Toussaint Meghie in various supporting/minor roles are actors like:

Greta Scacchi as Ms. Lansbury

Isabelle Wilson as Princess Elle

Phoenix Laroche as Prince Robert

Katie Sheridan as Rose

Jarreth J. Merz as Price

Martin Swabey as Vance

Richard Wells as Taylor

Barbara Hellemans as Amanda Young

Aurora Marion as Olivia

Marcel Zade as Michael Ford

Robbie Nock as Edward

Jasper Box as James Wilder

More about Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie

Hallmark Channel dropped the film's official preview on October 26, 2022, which clearly establishes the crux of the story. Claire, an MI5 agent, is sent on an undercover mission as the royal nanny.

The preview briefly depicts Claire's relationship with various characters, especially Prince Colin, with whom she's expected to be involved romantically. The scenes involving Skarsten and Jeannotte are quite funny and charming.

The preview doesn't give away too many plot details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the film has a comic tone, and fans can expect an entertaining romcom with likable characters and an intriguing storyline.

You can watch the new holiday film on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

