Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie, Inventing the Christmas Prince, is expected to premiere on the channel on Friday, November 18, 2022. The movie tells the story of a woman who resigns from her company after her daughter is convinced that her mother's manager is a Christmas Prince.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press:

''Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince; a story Shelby invented years ago.''

The film features Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr. in the lead roles, along with many others playing key supporting roles. The movie is directed by Paul Ziller and written by Kim Beyer-Johnson.

Hallmark's Inventing the Christmas Prince cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley and others promise a sweet watch

1) Tamera Mowry-Housley as Shelby

Tamera Mowry-Housley stars in the lead role as Shelby. Tamera looks phenomenal in the film's preview as she portrays her character's inherent charm and lively personality with absolute ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Apart from Inventing the Christmas Prince, Tamera is best known for her performances in Sister, Sister, Strong Medicine, and Twitches, to name a few.

2) Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Evan

Actor Ronnie Rowe Jr. plays the role of Shelby's boss, Evan, in Inventing the Christmas Prince. Ronnie looks equally impressive in the movie, and the two lead actors share lovely onscreen chemistry. Ronnie has starred in numerous films like Maps and Mistletoe, The Man From Toronto, Jingle Bell Bride, and many more.

3) Requell Jodeah as Jayne

Requell Jodeah dons the role of Jayne in the movie. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a vital role in the story. Apart from Inventing the Christmas Prince, Jodeah is best known for work in Cross Country Christmas. She also appeared in an episode of Maid.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new Hallmark movie also stars many others in pivotal roles, including:

Mercedes Blanche as Rosie

Mark Brandon as John

Isabel Birch as Grace

Nathanael Vass as Lorenzo

Dan Zukovic as George the Maître d'

Hallmark Channel dropped the official preview for the film on November 4, 2022, offering a peek into the intriguing circumstances of protagonist Shelby. Her life takes a hilarious turn after her daughter is convinced that her boss is a Christmas Prince, based on a story she told her.

The crux of the storyline is established in the trailer, but it doesn't give away any crucial details that could ruin the viewing experience for fans. Based on the preview, there's an adorably awkward romantic spark is brewing between Shelby and Evan, and fans can look forward to a memorable love story. The preview maintains a warm and lighthearted tone that fans of films like A Magical Christmas Village and In Merry Measure will undoubtedly love.

You can watch the new holiday film, Inventing the Christmas Prince, on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

