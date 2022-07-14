Lil Weezyana Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

American rapper and singer Lil Wayne has announced the lineup for Lil Weezyana Fest, which is set to take place at Champion's Square in New Orleans on August 27, 2022.

The lineup for the one-day fest features Lil Wayne as the headliner. The first set of artists for Lil Weezyana fest includes Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49. More artists are to be announced at a later date.

Previous iterations of the festival featured YoungBoyNever Broke Again, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and Master P among others.

Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 tickets

The general sale for the Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 tickets will begin on July 15, 2022, at 10.00 AM CT via Ticketmaster. The festival is being presented by Live Nation Urban, and Citi card members will get access to the presale from July 14.

Mack Maine, who is Lil Wayne’s mentor and the president of Young Money records, said in a statement:

"New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home! As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

More about Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is an American singer and rapper, considered one of the greatest of all time. The artist, whose original name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., started his career at the age of 12 in 1995, becoming the youngest member of the label Cash Money Records. He ended his association with the company in June 2018. He is currently the chief executive officer of his own label, Young Money Entertainment.

He has sold over 120 million records worldwide, which includes more than 20 million albums and 70 million digital tracks in the United States. In 2012, he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley in terms of entries on Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Wayne has won five Grammy Awards, eleven BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and eight NAACP Image Awards.

Lil Wayne to appear on DJ Premier's new project, Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack

Lil Wayne is all set to feature in DJ Premier’s new project, Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack. In a statement, DJ Premier said:

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring.” The project aims to further solidify the #HipHop50 movement as it “not only captures 50 years of culture but will also honor some of the latest and greatest to do it.”

The first EP installment of the project will feature Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Slick Rick, Rapsody, Joey Bada$$ and Remy Ma. It will release on July 15, 2022.

