Linewife vs Bucket Bunny: Meaning of viral TikTok trend explained 

Another new TikTok niche drama has emerged in the last few days. If you frequent the app a lot, chances are you might have come across the terms Bucket Bunny and Linewife. However, as with any new term, people on the short video-sharing platform are puzzled by these new words.

The terms began trending on the app after Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week. What do the two terms mean now that they've become a rage along with the drama surrounding them?

Meaning of Linewife vs Bucket Bunny explored as the trend creates a buzz on TikTok

As we all know, lineworkers, or linemen, are people who build, maintain, and do repair work on powerlines and towers. These professionals deal with and are responsible for the outdoor power infrastructure. At the same time, the term linewife refers to a woman who is in a long-term relationship with or married to a lineworker.

Initially, a community of linewives was formed so that each member of the group could support one another while their partners were away for long hours, or even days or weeks at a time. People on the internet, particularly linewives, have been posting videos about their partners and the hard work they do to provide people with electricity and power supplies.

A woman named Lisaa shared a TikTok that said,

“Before you start complaining about not being able to charge your phone, remember that Line men are fathers, husbands and sons who risk their life and typically sleep in trucks with little or no food and even less sleep. They are miles away from their families for weeks at a time. Be kind, and drop a coffee, rather than a complaint.”

When you look up the hashtag, #Linewife, it shows you that more than 128 million people have viewed these videos, which are all about linemen and their partners, the linewives.

Bucket Bunny, on the other hand, is a term that is commonly used for people who are in short-term romantic relationships, especially s*xual relationships with lineworkers. The name comes from the "bucket" attached to the truck in which the linemen stand while repairing the wires.

Why are the Linewives and Bucket Bunnies fighting?

These two communities, the Linewife community and the Bucket Bunny community, have never been friendly with each other. However, in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane that hit Florida, the two have developed an extremely hostile and unfriendly relationship.

Ben 🌵 @loathsome_man as a male bucket bunny, one of my favorite pasttimes is seducing brave and normally loyal linemen away from their faithful linewives as a male bucket bunny, one of my favorite pasttimes is seducing brave and normally loyal linemen away from their faithful linewives

The cold war arose specifically as these linemen were rushed to Florida after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the city. Apart from reconstructing the electrical infrastructure of the affected areas, many of them used dating apps like Tinder to find a bucket bunny.

When many of the linewives saw the linemen, aka their partners, with a bucket bunny on TikTok, the linewife community began making videos on the app about how difficult it is to be a linewife because they are all alone raising their children and looking after their homes. They also called out the bucket bunnies for "not caring if the men are single or married."

kelsey weekman @kelsaywhat “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the majority of line wives… I promise you the men fear the wrath of their old lady more than anything Hurricane Ian is dishing out right now” “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the majority of line wives… I promise you the men fear the wrath of their old lady more than anything Hurricane Ian is dishing out right now” https://t.co/SBlGfRXB2k

As a result, the linewife community is now actively posting on the platform about what it's like to be a linewife and expressing how bucket bunnies are not cut out for the particular lifestyle that comes with marrying a lineman.

The hashtags #linewife and #bucketbunnies are now going viral, with millions of people creating content centered on them. Overall, the linewives are frustrated by the fact that the linemen are actively seeking buckle bunnies while the wives are sitting at home, doing everything they can to help their partner.

White Wine Vigilante @problematic_un The lineman wives being mad at women on tinder and not their husbands on tinder is… The lineman wives being mad at women on tinder and not their husbands on tinder is…

At the same time, users have also reported that there has been an exorbitant rise in linemen joining Tinder and other dating platforms in Florida, looking for a bucket bunny.

