Little Caesars brings back Slices-N-Stix Pizza for a limited time

Pizza lovers no longer have to decide between a slice and a bread stick thanks to Little Caesars Slices-N-Stix. Combo Pizza is an indecisive person's dream. The dual offering will begin the new year with two robust flavor enhancements and is also available in Bacon and Jalapeno.

With a side of Crazy Sauce for dipping, Little Caesars' Slices-N-Stix Pizza combines four slices of Pepperoni pizza with eight Italian Cheese Stix. It has a price of $6.99.

A detailed look at Little Caesars Slice-N-Stix Pizza's newly emerged flavors

In the past, Little Caesars Slice-N-Stix pleased pizza lovers by serving cheese breadsticks and pepperoni pizza on opposite sides. It was easy to ensure that everyone at the table enjoyed the pie the way they liked it, whether they liked ripping, dipping, or folding it.

The Little Caesars Slices-N-Stix is getting a taste boost in the new year. Jalapenos and bacon can now be added as toppings for the "stix" part.

As Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars said:

“What’s better than the iconic combination of delicious pepperoni pizza and cheesy breadsticks? We think the option of savory bacon or spicy jalapeño will really heat things up for pizza fans this winter.”

The brand new Slices-N-Stix Bacon Pizza comprises four slices of Pepperoni pizza, eight Italian Cheese Stix, and crisp bacon bits. Additionally, a portion of Crazy Sauce is included for dipping.

Mentioned below are the nutritional facts about Slices-N-Stix Bacon (Whole Pizza)

2490 calories

1020 calories from fat

115 grams of fat

48 grams of saturated fat

5490 milligrams of sodium

252 grams of carbs

13 grams of sugar

116 grams of protein

With a side of the company's renowned Crazy Sauce for dipping, the new Slices-N-Stix Jalapeno Pizza combines four slices of Pepperoni pizza with eight Italian Cheese Stix topped with Jalapenos.

Here's a rundown of the nutritional facts about Slices-N-Stix Jalapeño (Whole Pizza)

2330 calories

880 calories from fat

99 grams of fat

41 grams of saturated fat

5930 milligrams of sodium

255 grams of carbs

14 grams of sugar

107 grams of protein

Most stores are charging $7.99 for the brand's new Bacon and Jalapeno variations. Additionally, Slices-N-Stix Meal Deals are available that include two 20-ounce Pepsi products, Crazy Sauce, and both new and returning flavors for a suggested starting price of $9.99. (may vary).

For a limited time, Slices-N-Stix pizzas are available at certain restaurants of the chain nationwide.

Little Caesars, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant by Mike and Marian Ilitch. The brand is now the world's third-largest pizza chain, having locations in all 50 states, as well as 27 countries and territories. They recently introduced contactless delivery and carryout options via their app for fans' favorite orders.

