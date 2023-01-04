When is Pizza Hut bringing back The Big New Yorker? Details explored

After more than a 20-year absence, Pizza Hut's The Big New Yorker is making a triumphant return in time for Super Bowl LVII.

The manager for the brand, who spoke to sources, revealed that the much-loved item, which has been highly demanded by customers, will eventually be on menus across the country by the end of January or the beginning of February 2023, possibly even earlier.

However, a precise return date has not yet been disclosed.

RetroNewsNow @RetroNewsNow Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza (1999) Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza (1999) 🍕Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza (1999) https://t.co/djTmsnJLgr

Pizza Hut's The Big New Yorker promises customers double the amount of pepperoni

The Big New Yorker is a 16-inch extra-large pizza with customers' choice of toppings, coated in sweet marinara sauce. It was undoubtedly one of the most well-liked menu items the business has ever produced, being 30% larger than a large-sized pizza, making it ideal for sharing with friends and family.

According to a staffer at the pizza chain, this time round, the Big New Yorker will include a big, hand-tossed dough topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, and double the amount of standard as well as spicy cup pepperoni. Finishing touches will be added with a dusting of Parmesan cheese and parsley.

The Fast Food Post reported that a manager from the brand said that outlets already have "all the prep stuff" needed for the pizza.

Back in December, Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box made its yearly return

The brand wished to lend a helping hand to customers during the holiday season by providing a Triple Treat Box to those who needed help getting the dinner table ready.

The company's Triple Treat Box retailed for $24.99, and included two medium pizzas with one topping, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. It lasted from December 1 to December 24, 2022, in a limited number of the brand's restaurants.

About Pizza Hut

In 1958, two brothers in Wichita, Kansas, borrowed $600 from their mother to start a pizzeria, which they decided to call Pizza Hut.

Knowing the farmers who cultivated the ingredients, the brothers were able to promise their customers the best pizza in town from the very beginning.

In terms of the number of locations and the percentage of the market it controls, the brand is the biggest pizza restaurant company in the world. The business, a division of PepsiCo, Inc. is in charge of more than 11,000 pizzerias and delivery services located in 90 different nations. The company anticipated joining Tricon Global Restaurants, Inc., a company created by the spin-off of PepsiCo's restaurant interests, in October 1997.

