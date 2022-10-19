What is a Pizza Hut Melt? Price, flavors and all you need to know 

Pizza Hut is amping up its market game by coming up with a brand new pizza that comes in individual slices.
Called "Pizza Hut Melts", the chain gives customers a chance to try their all-new Thin N’ Crispy pizza folded together and filled with toppings and cheese. The same is baked to make it “melty” and look like a Calzone Pizza.
The makers consider this new addition to be a great savory snack or the perfect light lunch or dinner option for people who wish to enjoy a pizza without having to order a big one.
Pizza Hut Melt: The perfect individual meal option that costs $6.99
For the first time in 64 years, the giant pizza chain has rolled out a single-slice pizza option that allows customers to enjoy a single slice and enjoy its savory taste, with all the topics and cheese between the two thin slices.
The Pizza Hut Melts will be available for $6.99 and will be available in more than 6,000 locations in the USA. Speaking about the new Pizza, Lindsay Morgan, the chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, said:
“We like to say – pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME. Sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie.”
These pizza slices will be available in four different options, which would be:
- Pepperoni Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce
- Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce
- Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce
Additionally, the pizza chain has come up with something creative to keep the curiosity alive amongst pizza lovers. The company has created the concept of an “MDA,” which particularly stands for Melts Disclosure Agreement.
As a part of the rollout, the fast-food giant will award $100 to selective customers online who promise not to show images of the new pizza slice on social media platforms. The reason that the companyy gives for this MDA is:
“Melts are not for sharing.”
Despite the MDA, netizens are ecstatically sharing pictures of the new Pizza
The newly launched pizza has already hit the restaurant shelves in many places. People are all excited to try the new pizza slices, and some of them are also posting about it on social media. A few lucky ones who got the early access also bragged about how tasty the new launch was.
On the other hand, a lot of people complained about the fact that Pizza does not have any vegetarian options. A user posted:
Promoting the idea of solo dining, Pizza Hut Melts are the perfect option for people who wish to have a savory snack, but do not wish to buy the whole pizza.
At the moment, it is unclear whether the new add-ons will be launched in other countries, and if yes, when they will be launched is another question that is unanswered at the moment.
