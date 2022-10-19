What is a Pizza Hut Melt? Price, flavors and all you need to know 

Pizza Hut is amping up its market game by coming up with a brand new pizza that comes in individual slices.

Called "Pizza Hut Melts", the chain gives customers a chance to try their all-new Thin N’ Crispy pizza folded together and filled with toppings and cheese. The same is baked to make it “melty” and look like a Calzone Pizza.

The makers consider this new addition to be a great savory snack or the perfect light lunch or dinner option for people who wish to enjoy a pizza without having to order a big one.

Snackolator @snackolator



This feels like an adult version of a personal pizza from Pizza Hut just announced new Melts which are two pieces of Thin and Crispy pizza folded over like a calzone and served with a dipping sauce.This feels like an adult version of a personal pizza from @pizzahut which is kind of fun, although I always want more than two pieces! Pizza Hut just announced new Melts which are two pieces of Thin and Crispy pizza folded over like a calzone and served with a dipping sauce.This feels like an adult version of a personal pizza from @pizzahut which is kind of fun, although I always want more than two pieces! 😅 https://t.co/uayBFKDFkx

Pizza Hut Melt: The perfect individual meal option that costs $6.99

For the first time in 64 years, the giant pizza chain has rolled out a single-slice pizza option that allows customers to enjoy a single slice and enjoy its savory taste, with all the topics and cheese between the two thin slices.

The Pizza Hut Melts will be available for $6.99 and will be available in more than 6,000 locations in the USA. Speaking about the new Pizza, Lindsay Morgan, the chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, said:

“We like to say – pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME. Sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie.”

These pizza slices will be available in four different options, which would be:

Pepperoni Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce

Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce

Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce

Additionally, the pizza chain has come up with something creative to keep the curiosity alive amongst pizza lovers. The company has created the concept of an “MDA,” which particularly stands for Melts Disclosure Agreement.

As a part of the rollout, the fast-food giant will award $100 to selective customers online who promise not to show images of the new pizza slice on social media platforms. The reason that the companyy gives for this MDA is:

“Melts are not for sharing.”

Despite the MDA, netizens are ecstatically sharing pictures of the new Pizza

The newly launched pizza has already hit the restaurant shelves in many places. People are all excited to try the new pizza slices, and some of them are also posting about it on social media. A few lucky ones who got the early access also bragged about how tasty the new launch was.

diamond @diamondupree Baller 👁️ got the new Pizza Hut individual melt that released today lol Baller 👁️ got the new Pizza Hut individual melt that released today lol https://t.co/6ntZtEgoev

Mark Fujimoto @Foojish Got a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try one It’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza I am hopelessly susceptible to product marketingGot a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try oneIt’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza I am hopelessly susceptible to product marketing 😅 Got a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try one 😝 It’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza 😋 https://t.co/wgp3WOEqRK

Aly @thatsoalykat I went to this cool @pizzahut event in NYC last night. Got to try their new melts. They are actually delicious my favorite was the chicken parm. I should have taken more photos lol I went to this cool @pizzahut event in NYC last night. Got to try their new melts. They are actually delicious my favorite was the chicken parm. I should have taken more photos lol https://t.co/6Bh8THrRHS

extremeKABOOM @REALSKULLSLAYER @pizzahut It's pizza melts I'm a manager at a pizza hut and that's the only new thing they are bringing us right now @pizzahut It's pizza melts I'm a manager at a pizza hut and that's the only new thing they are bringing us right now

🆗 @alainalatona pizza hut is selling their version of slices called "Melts," 2 slices folded together with toppings inside, for people who can't commit to a whole pie. nothing says “i can’t commit” quite like smashing two slices of pizza together and stuffing them with buffalo chicken and ranch. pizza hut is selling their version of slices called "Melts," 2 slices folded together with toppings inside, for people who can't commit to a whole pie. nothing says “i can’t commit” quite like smashing two slices of pizza together and stuffing them with buffalo chicken and ranch.

On the other hand, a lot of people complained about the fact that Pizza does not have any vegetarian options. A user posted:

Jules @jules170764 Of course @pizzahut adds Pizza Hut Melts to the menu without any vegetarian options. At least have a build your own option Of course @pizzahut adds Pizza Hut Melts to the menu without any vegetarian options. At least have a build your own option 😡

Promoting the idea of solo dining, Pizza Hut Melts are the perfect option for people who wish to have a savory snack, but do not wish to buy the whole pizza.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the new add-ons will be launched in other countries, and if yes, when they will be launched is another question that is unanswered at the moment.

