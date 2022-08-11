Living with a Serial Killer: Where is former nurse and serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer now?

The upcoming episode of Oxygen's popular true crime docuseries, Living With a Serial Killer, delves deep into serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer's shocking murders. A brief description of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes states:

''A Canadian nurse walks into a rehabilitation center and confesses to murdering several of her patients; her childhood best friend reveals their lifelong common bond and the terrifying confession she made to him.''

Wettlaufer, who killed eight elderly people and injured six more, is widely regarded as one of Canada's most notorious serial killers. She was incarcerated for her crimes and later transferred to a psychiatric facility in Montreal where she continues to stay even today.

Living With a Serial Killer: Who is Elizabeth Wettlaufer?

Elizabeth Wettlaufer was born in Ontario, Canada, on June 10, 1967. She attended Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock, Ontario before graduating from London Baptist Bible College with a bachelor's degree. She later became a registered nurse.

She married a man named Daniel Wettlaufer in 1997, two years after becoming a nurse. The couple reportedly divorced in 2008.

Between 2007 and 2016, Wettlaufer worked as a nurse in Ontario. During this period, she killed eight elderly people by administering lethal doses of insulin. Her victims were all senior citizens aged between 75-96. They include Maurice Granat, Helen Matheson, James Silcox, Gladys Millard, Mary Zurawinski, Maureen Pickering, Helen Young and Arpad Horvath.

She also tried to kill six others, including Beverly Bertram and Sandra Towler.

In September 2016, Wettlaufer went into a rehab center called Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, where she confessed to her shocking crimes, following which the institution alerted the authorities and the College of Nurses of Ontario. According to CBC News, Wettlaufer had earlier confessed her crimes to one of her childhood friends, Glen Hart, saying:

''Well, somebody had died because of something I did at work.''

CBC News further reported that after more questioning, Wettlaufer told Hart:

''Oh, I had some anger issues that I had to deal with, some really major anger issues...I think that I was acting out my anger issues on these people.''

Living With a Serial Killer: Elizabeth Wettlaufer's arrest, sentencing, and current whereabouts

As per CBC News, the police arrested Wettlaufer on October 24, 2016, and charged her with first-degree murder on eight counts. After interrogating her, authorities charged the former nurse with four more counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to all 14 charges against her and was eventually handed eight concurrent life sentences in prison, without the possibility of parole until 25 years. According to CBC News, after the sentencing, Wettlaufer, said,

''I caused tremendous pain and suffering and death.... Sorry is much too small a word. I am extremely sorry.''

Elizabeth Wettlaufer was first incarcerated at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario. According to various reports, in 2018, a year after her sentencing, she was transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Quebec, in Montreal.

