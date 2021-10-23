'Locke & Key' Season 2 Ending Explained: Who wins the epic battle between humans and demons in the season's finale? (Spoilers Ahead)

Netflix's latest season of Locke & Key is airing and the Locke kids are ready to fight the demon they thought they were done with after throwing Ellie into the portal in the first season.

Like last season, Dodge is once again the main antagonist with new threats, fresh faces, amazing new keys and surprising plot twists. The latest season revolves around Gabe aka Dodge and his quest to find a magical key that holds the ability to turn humans into demons.

'Locke & Key' Season 2: Ending Explained

The second season of Locke & Key sees a lot of ups and downs when Erin tries to kill Gabe and wishes to take Dodge back to the Wellhouse. However, things don't go her way and she ends up dead after getting killed by Gabe and Eden.

Viewers will see that Gabe forced Duncan to make the key to turn people like Jackie into demons. After finding Rendell’s emergency piece of Whispering Iron, Tyler wants to make the Alpha key that would kill the demon inside of Jackie and turn her into a human again. The Lockes, still coping with Jackie's death, are ready to take revenge and fight the final battle against Dodge.

In the final episode, titled "Cliffhanger", viewers will see Kinsey paying a visit to the cliffside mansion where, as per usual, Gabe and his army of demons are just chilling. Instead of joining Gabe's army, Kinsey pretends to jump off the cliff but turns the Angel Key in the very last moment, making herself fly. She then swoops down to take the Crown of Shadows off Gabe's head, weakening his plan.

Still from Netflix's Locke & Key (Image via Netflix)

Dodge doesn't realize that it was all a big distraction for Duncan, Scot and Tyler to steal the demon key, not to forget that they are also armed with the Alpha and Hercules Key. All of this leads to an epic battle between humans and demons, with Scot, Duncan, Kinsey and Tyler going up against Gabe and his army of demons.

While all of this is taking place, Duncas has a revelation where he realizes that he can command anyone under its spell, turning the possessed residents on Gabe.

Gabe turns back into Dodge, sabotaging the house by using the plant key to create a landslide. Tyler shows up at the last minute to use the Alpha key on Dodge, expelling the demon once and for all.

As the siblings look down at the wreckage of the house following the battle, they notice Lucas. They had presumed him dead but since he is not really a human, he can have the same fate as Jackie. The Lockes also discover that Ellie also survived, so it's all good news all around.

This season of Locke & Key sees everything wrapping up neatly, but given that the series has been renewed for another season, the finale has also left room for possibilities. The very last moment of the episode reveals that Tyler, Kinsey and Bode have more trouble coming their way, especially with a brand new villain joining the Locke & Key cast next season.

Locke & Key Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

