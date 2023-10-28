Locked In: Netflix’s Release date, cast, plot, and all we know 

The highly anticipated Locked In has generated palpable excitement, as its release date on November 1, 2023, approaches. Netflix plans to unveil this gripping psychological thriller just after the eerie ambiance of Halloween, catering to the avid thrill-seekers among the audience.
With Rose Williams and Alex Hassell in the lead roles, this captivating narrative promises to immerse viewers in a chilling and suspenseful mystery.
The attention to detail in making the picture demonstrates that it took some time before it ultimately hit the screens, with the principal director beginning in London on December 20, 2022, and ending on February 20, 2023. The suspense around the plot, characters, and other details around the premiere of Locked In will be a riveting experience for the Netflix audience.
Locked In release information for different time zones
The horror mystery film, Locked In will air on Netflix on November 1, 2023. Below is a schedule of when the upcoming episode will be released internationally-
- United States: November 1, 2023, at 12 pm PT
- United Kingdom: November 1, 2023, at 8 pm BST
- Central European Time (CEST): November 1, 2023, at 9 pm CEST
- Canada: November 1, 2023, at 3 pm ET
- Australia: November 2, 2023, at 6 am AEST
- India: November 2, 2023, at 12:30 am IST
- Korea: November 2, 2023, at 5 am KST
- Japan: November 2, 2023, at 4 am JST
- Philippines: November 2, 2023, at 3 am PHT
Does Netflix's mystery film Locked In have a trailer?
The trailer for Locked In presents the tense atmosphere supporting the anticipated melodrama between Lina, a frustrated bride, and Katherine, her harsh mother-in-law. This suggests a complicated interaction and anticipated enmity between the two characters, setting the stage for a heated conflict to follow.
The trailer blatantly shows Katherine’s skepticism over Lina’s intentions, regarding her to be a gold digger; hence an ultimately dramatic narration that stands to ensue. This highlights the intense storyline that awaits the audience, filled with a love triangle, murder, and a sinister plot to bring Lina down. Such revelations ignite curiosity and elevate the stakes for all the characters involved.
Furthermore, the trailer, which was released on October 5, 2023, captures the gothic spirit by creating a perfect sense of curiosity and suspense for the viewers to want to discover more about a story of intrigue, treachery, and death. It brings out the deep internal struggle that Lina goes through while traversing the deceptive paths of family.
The audience will definitely be on their toes as they expect a release of the film on Netflix due to the subtle hints at the unfolding drama and intense emotions portrayed in this trailer.
What is the plot and cast for the Netflix thriller Locked In?
As mentioned earlier the plot of the gripping thriller, Locked In, follows a compassionate nurse on a quest to unravel the enigma surrounding her patient, who is trapped in the devastating condition known as locked-in syndrome. This rare affliction renders its victims completely paralyzed, save for the minute movements of their eyes.
As she delves deeper into the mystery, the nurse uncovers a complex tapestry of bitter rivalries, infidelity, betrayal, and even murder, all intricately intertwined with the plight of her patient. The Netflix thriller features a stellar cast that includes Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole, Alex Hassell, Rose Williams, and many more who will further enrich the narrative.
Rowan Joffe wrote the script for the mystery thriller film, which is directed by Nour Wazzi and produced by Nicky Bentham, Alison Jackson, and John Palfrey Smith.
Locked In will release on November 1, 2023, at 3 pm ET, on the streaming giant, Netflix.