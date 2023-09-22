Deadpool 3 unveils a Marvelous twist with 20th Century Fox's X-Men

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no stranger to excitement and anticipation, however, even by its blockbuster standards, the buzz surrounding Deadpool 3 is palpable. This isn't just another superhero film; it's the fusion of two iconic universes.

The crux of the excitement stems from the rumors that Deadpool 3 will integrate significant cameos from 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe.

As the boundaries between these cinematic worlds blur, fans are left anticipating the return of iconic heroes from the Fox-Marvel era, such as James Marsden's Cyclops and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey.

This article delves deep into the groundbreaking possibilities presented by Deadpool 3. It explores the film's potential to bridge two massive universes, the production challenges faced by its team, and its impact on the larger Marvel narrative. Strap in for a behind-the-scenes look into what might be Marvel's most audacious project yet.

Unraveling the twists of Deadpool 3

While the MCU has always been a behemoth in the cinematic landscape, the movie promises to be a unique addition to its storied lineup. Much of this uniqueness springs from the film's rumored reintroduction of Fox-Marvel characters.

Including familiar faces, such as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, has certainly amplified fans' excitement. In a conversation with Slash Film, Director Shawn Levy illuminated the film's intrinsic ties to the Fox-Marvel legacy, emphasizing on Fox's significant role:

"Fox also shaped Ryan's career, Hugh's career and my career. So there's a lot of history there, and there's a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly that's a part of our storytelling."

Levy was clear about their intention to honor the Fox legacy and its impact on the MCU's narrative in Deadpool 3. The film's positioning is intriguing, potentially acting as a narrative bridge.

Rumors suggest a cinematic journey with Deadpool and Wolverine venturing through the Fox-Marvel universe, potentially laying the groundwork for a comprehensive X-Men storyline in the MCU's future.

Marvel Studios is also gearing up to unveil its rendition of the X-Men. With Deadpool 3's suggested plotlines, the film seems primed to pave the way for this introduction.

The concept of the multiverse, a central theme in recent MCU offerings, is central to the movie. This provides a platform to explore characters' trajectories from Fox-Marvel films over time and potentially integrate them into pivotal MCU story arcs, like the forthcoming Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Production choices and challenges

Deadpool 3's production methodology also sets it apart from other MCU films. While the MCU has often relied on green screens and virtual technologies to maintain secrecy and control over its narrative, Levy has chosen the path of authenticity.

Preferring the depth and realism that actual locations offer, he believes that the occasional leaks from on-set shoots are a price worth paying for being authentic.

Levy's philosophy towards filming was evident in his comments about the ongoing strikes in the film and TV industry. While eager to resume the movie's production, he acknowledged the pressures on stars like Jackman and Reynolds.

Reflecting on the demands of their roles, Levy humorously noted the actors' dietary challenges, joking about them consuming "boiled chicken 17 times a day."

Deadpool 3 could be a game-changer, merging two film universes and paving a new path for the MCU. Fans and critics eagerly anticipate its possible release on May 3, 2024.