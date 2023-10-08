Loki season 2 episode 2: Major spoilers to expect

With the God of Mischief out on his adventure through TVA, Loki season 2 episode 2 will take the protagonist on a roller coaster ride. This is the second time that the endearing character got his solo outing in the MCU. The plot also includes significant contributions from ex-ally Mobius, Sylvie, and O.B., who help the titular character face and solve the TVA issues as he encounters another variant of Kang the Conqueror.

The time-slipping problem escalating into various branches of the timeline will have Sylvie in focus for Loki season 2 episode 2. While the Asgardian will try to find answers to time-slips and prune himself, the hunt for Victor Timely will continue. Both Loki and Sylvie will go through emotional turmoil as they encounter existence at different times.

Loki season 2 episode 2 is the second weekly episode of the series by the same name, which is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and connects to the upcoming films of Phase 5 of the franchise. The filming of the show took place between June 2022 and October 2022. The show premiered on October 5, 2023, and will conclude with a sixth episode on November 9, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first episode.

Sylvie will take center stage in Loki season 2 episode 2

Episode 2 of the series will revolve around Sylvie and Loki (Image via X)

Loki season 2 episode 2 will see Sylvie catch the limelight while trying to navigate a new space in the timeline. With the emerging romantic interest between her and Loki getting emphasis, the plot of this episode may revolve around adjustments, with changes happening all around them. They may meet at or around McDonald's.

The crumbling multiverse is due to the pressure on the Temporal Loom because of the timeline branching off multiple times. This, along with the intimidating TVA agents, poses a challenge for the lead duo that they must strive to avoid. The Kang variant who may appear in Loki season 2 episode 2 is likely to be Victor Timely.

Since the protagonist, played by Tom Hiddleston, may have overcome the time-skipping problem, he and Mobius can get on with the next level of action. He also needs to find out who pruned him in the episode 1 scene where he saw Sylvie. In the same scene was a phone ringing whose identity may become clear in Loki season 2 episode 2.

Another possibility for the plot of Loki season 2 episode 2 can be General Dox’s hunters getting hold of Sylvie. The general has been looking for her to know the truth about the End of Time and get an explanation from Sylvie about her actions. Hunter B-15 may also have some actions in the upcoming episode.

A quick recap of Loki season 2 episode 1

In the first episode of the show, titled Ouroboros, Loki was time-slipping inexplicably, and Mobius took him to meet Ouroboros, AKA O.B., who is a TVA technician. According to O.B., the time-slipping is caused by the death of He Who Remains, the creator of TVA.

As per the technician, this can be stopped if Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, approaches the Temporal Loom and extracts Loki from the timestream using a Temporal Aura Extractor device. Loki, on the other hand, slipped to the future and discovered that the Temporal Loom would be in a critical condition in the future. However, as he spotted Sylvie there and wanted to approach her, he was pruned by an unknown entity.

The upcoming episode will have Loki's team against Victor Timely (Image via Marvel)

Mobius M. Mobius pulled the Asgardian out of the timeline. In the fast-paced plot line, while Loki and Mobius go in search of Sylvie, General Dox orders TVA hunters to look for her. The credits showed Sylvie visiting McDonald’s in Broxton, Oklahoma, in 1982, trying to place an order.

Watch Loki season 2 episode 2 on Disney+ on October 12, 2023.