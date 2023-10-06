Loki season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, and where to watch

The Marvel universe continues to unravel mysteries, and Loki season 2 episode 2 is no exception. This episode is poised to arrive on October 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM PT. Brimming with twists, the narrative promises another immersive experience with the God of Mischief.

The second season of Loki builds on the foundations of its predecessor, continuing to explore the various facets of time, reality, and the ever-mischievous Loki himself. With a galaxy of characters and intricate plots, the series is set to venture deeper into the Marvel multiverse, unveiling secrets and posing new questions.

Reflecting on Loki season 2 episode 1, Loki makes a startling comeback to his current TVA. The episode unravels the chaotic aftermath of the events at the Citadel, the TVA's destabilizing leadership vacuum, and Miss Minutes' mysterious disappearance.

A revelation about the TVA's true nature leads to a collective decision by the agents, marking a significant shift in their operations. The hunt for rogue TVA agents, the efforts to fix the Time Loom, and Loki's intriguing interactions with other characters, especially Sylvie, set the stage for the upcoming episodes.

Release timings worldwide for Loki season 2 episode 2

Global fans keenly await Loki season 2 episode 2, and to ensure no one misses out, here's a handy release time guide:

United States: 9:00 PM EDT / 6:00 PM PST on October 12

9:00 PM EDT / 6:00 PM PST on October 12 India: 6:30 AM IST on October 13

6:30 AM IST on October 13 United Kingdom: 2:00 AM BST on October 13

2:00 AM BST on October 13 Canada: 9:00 PM EDT on October 12

9:00 PM EDT on October 12 Australia: 11:00 AM AEST on October 13

11:00 AM AEST on October 13 Japan: 10:00 AM JST on October 13

10:00 AM JST on October 13 France: 3:00 AM CEST on October 13

3:00 AM CEST on October 13 Germany: 6:00 AM CEST on October 13

6:00 AM CEST on October 13 China: 9:00 AM CST on October 13

How and where to stream the episode

Loki season 2 episode 2, much like the rest of the series, is exclusively available on Disney Plus. Marvel enthusiasts must ensure their subscriptions are active to dive straight into it upon release.

Recap of Loki season 2 episode 1

Loki season 2 episode 1 introduced us to a TVA in turmoil. After Loki's return, he reveals his experiences at the Citadel. Chaos ensues with the TVA leaderless and the vanishing act of Miss Minutes. Rogue agents emerge, threatening the very existence of multiple timelines. This drives the TVA's mission to halt these agents and restore order.

Loki, realizing the magnitude of the situation, seeks Sylvie's assistance. However, encounters with past faces, such as the retired agent-turned-movie-star Hunter X-5, add complexity to the narrative.

The episode concludes with an uncertain alliance and a determined quest to traverse the Multiverse in search of a Kang variant.

What to expect from Loki season 2 episode 2

In Loki season 2 episode 2, we can anticipate an intensified hunt across the Multiverse. The re-emerging romantic undertones between Loki and Sylvie will likely play a pivotal role in this season's dynamics.

The duo will have to make tough choices as they confront past decisions and navigate the challenges posed by the rogue TVA agents and the unraveling Multiverse. The quest for a Kang variant is on, and the repercussions of this hunt might very well dictate the course of the Multiverse.

Loki season 2 episode 2 promises an intricate blend of action, emotion, and mind-bending realities. With its expert storytelling, the Marvel Universe is set to deliver another unforgettable episode.