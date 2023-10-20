Loki season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Marvel Studios continues its streak of captivating audiences with the spellbinding storytelling of Loki. As we inch closer to the much-anticipated release of the show's season 2 episode 4, fans are brimming with excitement. The episode is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Thursday, October 26, at 6 pm PT.

The show's second season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, reintroducing characters and offering tantalizing glimpses into the intricate web of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The earlier episodes have masterfully set the stage, with the mystery deepening around the pivotal characters and their intentions.

Recapping Loki season 2 episode 3, we witnessed the significant return of Sylvie. This reintroduction was pivotal as she holds He Who Remains' talisman device—a potential key to the fate of TVA and the remaining timelines. The episode left fans yearning for more, especially with impactful narrative twists.

Loki season 2 episode 4 release date across time zones

Loki and Sylvie gear up for the next adventure: Episode 4 Release Details Inside (Image via Disney+)

For fans awaiting the next installment of the tale, the show will drop at these times in specific regions:

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 p.m. on October 26

6:00 p.m. on October 26 Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before)

9:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before) Central Time (CT): 8:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before)

8:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before) Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before)

7:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before) Brazil: 10:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before)

10:00 p.m. on October 25 (the day before) United Kingdom: 2:00 a.m. on October 26

2:00 a.m. on October 26 Central European Summer Time: 3:00 a.m. on October 26

3:00 a.m. on October 26 India Standard Time: 6:30 a.m. on October 26

6:30 a.m. on October 26 Australia: 11:00 a.m. on October 26

11:00 a.m. on October 26 New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. on October 26

Streaming details for the show

The show's season 2 episode 4 will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney Plus. Following the example set by Ahsoka, Loki is one of the Marvel Studios' original series to air during primetime hours.

Given the success, Disney+ seems poised to continue this trend, releasing content from Star Wars and Marvel franchises during this slot. It's worth noting that subsequent episodes of this season will follow the same weekly release pattern.

Brief recap of Loki season 2 episode 3

Mysteries of the TVA deepened in Loki S2E3 (Image via Disne+)

In Loki season 2 episode 3, the spotlight was on Sylvie, a character whose significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has steadily risen. Previously teased in a mid-credit scene, her full-fledged return to the series was marked by her possession of He Who Remains' talisman device—a mysterious artifact with potentially game-changing implications for the storyline.

Moreover, deeper layers of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) started to unfurl. Mobius's past became a point of intrigue, spurred by Brad, a.k.a. Hunter D-90, who hinted at a life Mobius had before joining the TVA.

This episode masterfully entwined these revelations, setting the stage for the intense developments anticipated in the forthcoming episodes.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Anticipation builds: Loki S2E4 teasers (Image via Disney+)

The show's season 2 episode 4 is expected to shift gears, with the narrative poised at its halfway mark. The series, known for its sleek storytelling, will likely dive deeper into the mysteries that the first half posed. Particularly, viewers can anticipate more clarity regarding Mobius's past, especially given the insinuations about his life before joining the TVA.

The intrigue surrounding He Who Remains' talisman device, now in Sylvie's possession, is another subplot expected to take center stage. With all these intricate plots intertwining, episode 4 promises to be a thrilling adventure.