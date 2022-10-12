Lollapalooza Latin America 2023 Festival: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Lollapalooza has released the details for the 2023 iteration of its Latin America festival. The three festivals in South America will take place in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March 2023. The festival has a star-studded lineup that includes Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Tame Impala, Lil Nas X, and the freshly-reunited Blink-182. This is the first time Billie Eilish and Blink-182 are performing at the South America iteration of the festival.

The three festivals will share a lineup of the main artists, while smaller acts will change for each country.

Other prominent acts from the lineup includes Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Rise Against, Modest Mouse, 100 Gecs, Omar Apollo, Wallows, Fred Again…, Aurora, Conan Gray, Dominic Fuke, YUNGBLUD, Alain Johannes Trio, Purple Disco Machine, Alison Wonderland, and Wrestler.

Lollapalooza Latin America 2023 Dates and Venues

LollaCL @lollapaloozacl











17, 18 y 19 de marzo, Parque Cerrillos

Lollapalooza Chile: March 17-19, 2023 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos

Lollapalooza Argentina: March 17-19, 2023 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires

Lollapalooza Brasil: March 24 - 26 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo

Tickets for the festivals are available via the respective festival’s website.

Earlier this year, the festival announced its debut iteration in India for January next year. Lollapalooza India will take place in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, according to entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS).

Lollapalooza AR @lollapaloozaar







According to a press release, the festival aims to bring together entertainment enthusiasts, music aficionados across genres, and global and Indian audiences that are seeking unique experiences at par with international standards.

More about the headliners

Lollapalooza Brasil @LollaBR







#LollaBR2023 Com vocês, o line-up do Lollapalooza Brasil 2023! Drake, Billie Eilish, blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía, Lil Nas X

Blink-182, who are among the headliners at Lollapalooza’s South America iteration, are reuniting after 10 years. Their current lineup consists of bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker. The band was popular for mainstreaming the pop-punk genre. Their most popular albums include Enema of the State which was released in 1999 and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, which was released in 2001. They also released hit singles including All the Small Things, Dammit, I Miss You, and What's My Age Again?

Also headlining the festival is Drake, a multi-Grammy award winning Canadian rapper. He recently released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was his seventh studio album that featured 14 songs. The album was released less than a year after his previous album Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Also among the headliners is Billie Eilish, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022. Eilish, 20, won the award for the title song of No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name. She has also won several Grammys over the course of her career. The artist recently released singles including Everything I Wanted, My Future, Therefore I Am, and Your Power.

Also headlining the tour is Lil Nas X, who is also currently on his North American tour in support of his recent album, Montero. The singer won several MTV Video Music Awards for his hit number Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow.

