Look Who's Stalking on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Look Who's Stalking, is expected to air on the channel on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The film focuses on a woman who was being stalked by a mysterious man. But after his death, she decides to get her life back on track. However, it seems that someone is still out there, taking a peek into her life. Here's Lifetime's official synopsis of the film:

''After the death of her stalker, a new mother pieces her life back together with the help of her new personal assistant. But when she realizes she’s being targeted again she’s forced to uncover whether she’s being stalked from the grave.''

Look Who's Stalking stars Alissa Filoramo in the lead role, along with various others portraying key supporting characters. The film is directed by noted filmmaker Doug Campbell.

Lifetime's Look Who's Stalking cast list: Alissa Filoramo and others to feature in new thriller flick

1) Alissa Filoramo as Hope

Alissa Filoramo portrays the lead role of Hope in Lifetime's Look Who's Stalking. Alissa's life proves to be chaotic thanks to a stalker, but after his death, she tries to rebuild her life. However, she soon finds out that she's still stalked and sets out to track down the person.

Hope is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the movie. Viewers can expect Alissa Filoramo to deliver a haunting performance in the movie. Her other memorable acting credits include How to Live Your Best Death, Devil's Triangle, and Nightmare PTA Moms, to name a few.

2) Juliana Destefano as Mary

Juliana Destefano essays the role of Mary in Look Who's Stalking. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story. Juliana Destefano has previously starred in Framed by My Sister, What Remains, Smuggling in Suburbia, Asteroid-a-Geddon, and many more.

3) Jon Briddell as Detective Adler

Jon Briddell dons the role of Detective Adler in Look Who's Stalking. He's one of the investigators who's trying to track down the mysterious stalker in protagonist Hope's life. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are revealed at this point.

Jon Briddell is a noted actor who's played several memorable roles in various movies and TV shows over the years. These include She Is Not Your Daughter, The Killer in My Backyard, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars many others who play important supporting characters like:

Phillip Andre Botello as Officer Wilson

Howard M. Lockie as Dr. Fitzgerald

Kiana Nicole Washington as Danielle

Isaac Stackonis as Toby

Harley Jay as Evan

An official preview for the film has not yet been released, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a fascinating character-driven drama that delves deep into the ugliest facets of the human psyche.

Don't miss Look Who's Stalking on Lifetime on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

