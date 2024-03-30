Louis Gossett Jr.'s character in An Officer and a Gentleman explored as co-star Richard Gere remembers the late actor

Actor Louis Gossett Jr. has recently passed away due to unknown causes on Friday, March 29, and various personalities have expressed their grief after hearing the news. Louis was praised for various performances in his career, including An Officer and a Gentleman, where he appeared as Sgt. Emil Foley.

The film had Richard Gere playing the lead role and he has recently paid tribute to Louis Gossett Jr., recalling his work over the years. Gere said that Louis was always serious when it came to playing any character and while working in the film, he "stayed in character" for most of the time. Richard continued:

"I don't think we ever saw him socially. He was the drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and it showed clearly in his performance. He drove every scene he was in."

Gossett Jr.'s family shared a statement on his demise, requesting privacy as they mourn the loss. The news was initially confirmed by Louis' cousin Neal L. Gossett.

Louis Gossett Jr. and his character in An Officer and a Gentleman explained in detail

Louis became a popular face for his portrayal of Sgt. Emil Foley in the romantic drama film. The character was in charge of basic training and he was overbearing like the rest of the drill sergeants.

There were multiple memorable moments of the character such as the time when he was speaking to the recruits regarding the training process they would undergo in the upcoming weeks.

Foley also shared a different kind of relationship with the lead character, Aviation Officer Candidate Zack Mayo, played by Richard Gere. While the latter was portrayed as an arrogant person, Foley managed to break him physically and emotionally. Mayo's character and attitude also become different here.

Foley and Mayo's equation is affected later in the film when Mayo's friend passes away and despite being persuaded by Foley to return to work, Mayo refuses to do the same.

An Officer and a Gentleman was helmed by Taylor Hackford and it emerged successful at the box office, with collections of more than $100 million.

Louis Gossett Jr. and his career explained in brief

The Brooklyn, New York native was only 16 years old when he started working on Broadway. Back in the 50s, Louis was cast in several plays such as Take a Giant Step. His stage career continued until 2006 and contributed to his casting for the most iconic roles.

Louis Gossett Jr. was a part of television since 1958 and the first show was The Big Story. He played minor roles during the 70s and was seen as Marcus 'Gabby' Hayes in The Rockford Files.

Gossett Jr.'s filmography included The Powers of Matthew Star, where he appeared as Walter 'Walt' Shepherd in 22 episodes. He even hosted Saturday Night Live in 1982 and was featured in many television films. Louis also had several films in his credits The Least Among You and Bram Stoker's Legend of the Mummy.

Louis Gossett Jr. is survived by his two children.