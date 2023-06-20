Who did Paxton Whitehead play in FRIENDS? Character and episode explored as stage actor dies aged 85

Paxton Whitehead recently passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 85. He was known for his appearance as Mr. Waltham in episode 13 of the fourth season of the hit ABC sitcom, Friends. While the cause of his death has not yet been revealed, Paxton's son Charles informed that his father was hospitalized in Arlington, Virginia.

Co-executive producer and head writer of Al Roker Entertainment paid tribute to Whitehead on Facebook by posting a picture of the actor and sharing that Whitehead was praised for portraying Sherlock Holmes on stage. The producer reminisced about having had the pleasure to watch Whitehead on Broadway in The Crucifier of Blood in 1978.

Meanwhile, writer and performer Joshua Ellis described Whitehead as a "gentleman and lovely man," adding that he was always perfect when he played different roles on stage. Joshua even elaborated on Whitehead's performance in Habeas Corpus, noting his talents as an actor.

"He had a somewhat small role, but midway through the run he took over for Donald Sinden as the lead. Paxton was good but not delicious like Donald. In the small role he played a man getting a rectal examination. In the later role he was the doctor giving the rectal exam. Makes all the difference."

The official page of Shaw Festival Theatre shared a post on Facebook and thanked Paxton for his contributions to the history and success of the Shaw Festival.

Paxton Whitehead portrayed Mr. Waltham in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Friends

Paxton Whitehead was known for his appearance as Mr. Waltham in Friends (Image via Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

Paxton Whitehead played a variety of roles over the years. However, he gained recognition for his appearance as Mr. Waltham in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Friends. The character's first appearance was in episode 13 of the fourth season, titled The One With Rachel's Crush.

According to the episode's synopsis, Rachel planned to get a handsome client to go for a date, while Chandler's jealousy led to problems with his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Monica and Rachel lost a bet and were forced to swap their apartment with Chandler and Joey's.

Whitehead's character is the second boss of Rachel who works in Personal Shopping. He appears in the show four times, with the first time being the moment where Rachel plans to quit and changes her mind after witnessing Joshua as her client.

He seemingly praises the appearance of Rachel and even looks at Joshua dressed up and smiling. Whitehead's name is mentioned in two episodes, titled The One With All The Haste and The One With Mac And C.H.E.E.S.E.

Friends aired for 10 seasons with 236 episodes from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. Apart from receiving positive reviews, the final episode of the show held the record for the highest viewership. It led to a spin-off, titled Joey, followed by a reunion special, Friends: The Reunion, which premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

Paxton Whitehead was known for his performances on stage and TV shows

Paxton Whitehead started his career on stage and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958. He was praised for his performances in plays like The Affair, Beyond the Fringe, The Apple Cart, The Philanderer, and others.

He portrayed minor roles in films and TV shows like Ellen, The Drew Carey Show, Mad About You, and more. He was the Director of the Shaw Festival and led to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Festival Theatre with a seating capacity of 869 people.

Paxton is survived by his wife Katherine Jane Robertson alongside his son Charles and daughter Alex.

Poll : 0 votes