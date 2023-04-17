Who did Murray Melvin play in Barry Lyndon? Tributes pour in as veteran star dies aged 90

Well-known actor Murray Melvin recently passed away on April 14 at the age of 90. He appeared in various films, TV shows, and stage plays over the years, and was mainly known for playing Reverend Samuel Runt in the 1975 period drama film, Barry Lyndon.

Creative director of Theatro Technis, Kerry Kyriacos, expressed his grief on Twitter by posting a picture and writing:

Creative director of Theatro Technis, Kerry Kyriacos, expressed his grief on Twitter by posting a picture and writing:

"It's with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Murray Melvin - actor, director and theatre archivist."

According to Murray's representative, he was at the London-based St Thomas Hospital at the time of death.

"Had the power to make us all laugh": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Murray Melvin became famous over the years for his flawless performances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

DepressedBergman @DannyDrinksWine



A Taste of Honey (1961)

#RIP Murray Melvin (1932-2023)
A Taste of Honey (1961)
Director: Tony Richardson

John Barrowman wrote: "Murray Melvin, he always brought a cheeky warm smile to the Torchwood set and had the power to make us all laugh. What a glorious career and life but he will always be my 'Bilis Manger servant of Abaddon' RIP Murray."

I'mVeryJustin @ImVeryJustin So sad to hear the news about Murray Melvin. RIP



portrait by Cecil Beaton So sad to hear the news about Murray Melvin. RIPportrait by Cecil Beaton https://t.co/B5PJ8v2Fi4

Jonathan Harvey @JOJEHARVEY RIP the brilliant Murray Melvin. When I first saw him as Geoffrey in A Taste of Honey it was the first time I’d seen a gay character portrayed so truthfully in a film. A pioneer! On whose shoulders we stand x RIP the brilliant Murray Melvin. When I first saw him as Geoffrey in A Taste of Honey it was the first time I’d seen a gay character portrayed so truthfully in a film. A pioneer! On whose shoulders we stand x https://t.co/7b2ncdNYWV

Ryan @ryanfield Murray Melvin - actor, director and theatre archivist.



May he RIP Murray Melvin - actor, director and theatre archivist.May he RIP https://t.co/n63bGkAms9

The official page of the performance art theatre, Stradford East, paid tribute to Murray on Facebook and wrote that he was an important member of the club. The post added:

"From 1957, he was a member of Joan Littlewood's company Theatre Workshop where he acted in numerous roles, including in A Taste of Honey and Oh What a Lovely War."

The post stated that Melvin remained a passionate advocate for their theatre and was on the board for 20 years. The post continued by saying that he dedicated a lot of time to the development and organization of a rich theatre archive in the last 30 years.

Detailed information on his survivors and funeral has not been revealed until now.

Murray Melvin was known for his appearances in films and television

Born on August 10, 1932, Murray Melvin dropped out of school at the age of 14 and joined an office of travel agents. He then joined a shipping office as an import and export clerk and served on the Royal Air Force sports board at the Air Ministry as a clerk and secretary to the director.

He then performed on stage and was an assistant stage manager, theatre painter, and general dogsbody to set designer John Bury. He soon started appearing in various plays including Macbeth, You Won't Always Be On Top, And the Wind Blew, Man Beast and Virtue, Unto Such Glory, and more.

Murray Melvin started his career on stage (Image via Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Melvin continued to be a part of the theatre and opera with plays like The Martyrdom of St. Magnus, Cinderella, Quack Quack, The Sleeping Beauty, Jack the Giant Killer, Puss in Boots, Brotherly Love, and others.

Murray participated in the ABC Weekend TV children's series The Tyrant King, which was an adaptation of a book by Aylmer Hall. He also appeared in two episodes of the ITV children's series, The Flaxton Boys.

He featured in various other TV series like Oscar's Orchestra, Jonathan Creek, Torchwood, The Grey Mile, and more.

Melvin was cast in important roles in different films like A Taste of Honey, Petticoat Pirates, Kaleidoscope, The Fixer, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Gawain and the Green Knight, The Krays, Prisoner of Honour, Alice in Wonderland, The Emperor's New Clothes and more.

