The iconic 90s children's show, Bear in the Big Blue House, is currently streaming on Disney+, and it has taken netizens back to their childhood. The series revolves around an adorable bear and his friends, who indulge in several adventures. The show premiered in October 1997 and enjoyed a significant fan following throughout its run.

Fans on Twitter are excited about the series coming to Disney+. One enthusiastic user said that they remembered the show from their childhood.

Bri @snowangel120488 @ToffeeFever @DisneyPlus Omg I remember this when I was a kid. @ToffeeFever @DisneyPlus Omg I remember this when I was a kid.

After Bear in the Big Blue House hit Disney+, netizens are craving for a host of children's shows

Disney+ @DisneyPlus



Bear in the Big Blue House is now streaming on Disney+.

Several viewers took to Twitter to discuss the popular 90s children's series Bear in the Big Blue House. Many seemed enthusiastic about the show's arrival on Disney. Some users recounted their memories of watching the show as a child, while others demanded Disney+ release other popular children's shows.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Django @SilentD_88 hope that at some point we can get the episodes that are missing on Disney+ as well (like the second part of the Xmas special), but I can't wait to watch after work today!!!! @DisneyPlus Thank y'all so much, I've been wanting to rewatch for yearshope that at some point we can get the episodes that are missing on Disney+ as well (like the second part of the Xmas special), but I can't wait to watch after work today!!!! @DisneyPlus Thank y'all so much, I've been wanting to rewatch for years 😭💚 hope that at some point we can get the episodes that are missing on Disney+ as well (like the second part of the Xmas special), but I can't wait to watch after work today!!!!

🍓 @frznstrwbrry @DisneyPlus CHILDHOOD 🫶 the last episode could probably still make me tear up @DisneyPlus CHILDHOOD 🫶 the last episode could probably still make me tear up

Austin Chastain @AustinChastain4 @DisneyPlus I want a reboot of bear in the big blue house @DisneyPlus I want a reboot of bear in the big blue house

February Grace @FebruaryGrace



Such a sweet show @DisneyPlus Oh wow. So many memories of my now-grown child as a little one watching this. Bring on the waterworks LOL Such a sweet show

Most tweets are from millennials who grew up watching the show in the late 90s and early 2000s. The series aired on Playhouse Disney during its original run and was very popular among kids.

More details about Bear in the Big Blue House plot

Bear in the Big Blue House revolves around the titular bear who lives in a big blue house with his friends and participates in various adventures. A brief description of the show, according to Disney, reads:

''Bear in the Big Blue House provides children with valuable tools for growth in key areas of music, social skill development, and cognitive learning through integrated programs combining music, movement, and exploration. With Bear and all his friends, learn about cooperation, teamwork and more.''

The show features several talented voice actors, including Noel MacNeal and Lynne Thigpen, among many others. MacNeal voices the lead role of the Bear. MacNeal is a noted writer, director, and puppeteer whose credits include Eureeka's Castle, Oobi, and The Puzzle Place, to name a few.

Lynne Thigpen lent her voice to the Moon, one of the show's most beloved characters. The character was operated by Peter Linz, who gave voice to the role of Tutter in the series. Thigpen was a prominent actress known for her performances in The District and An American Daughter. Some of her film credits include Lean on Me, Shaft, and the Jack Nicholson-Adam Sandler starrer Aner Management, which was a posthumous release.

The rest of the cast includes Peter Linz, Tyler Bunch, Vicki Eibner, and Geoffrey Holder, among others, in critical supporting roles. The series went on a hiatus in 2003 following the tragic demise of Thigpen, who received a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her work in the show.

The series, however, returned to air the final few episodes in April 2006. A spinoff, titled Breakfast with Bear, premiered in June 2005.

If you'd like to take a trip down memory lane, you can watch Bear in the Big Blue House on Disney+.

