Louis Vuitton has decided to illuminate its LV Trainer through an exclusive collaboration with artists Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones, and Rammellzee Estate.

The French luxury brand will showcase its three exclusive LV Trainer models during Milan Fashion Week at its new flagship housed at the city’s Garage Traversi. The exhibition will start on February 24 and will end on March 16.

On the first day of the show, the new LV Trainers will debut in their commercial form, which will be offered exclusively at the Louis Vuitton store till the end of the exhibition.

During an interview with WWD, Sky Gellatly, co-founder of the management agency ICNCLST, said:

"This project all stemmed from the optimistic heart of my friend Virgil Abloh and his persistent desire to uplift and celebrate some of his and my childhood superheroes; for this project, he and I were able to co-curate such a cohort specific to the genre of graffiti."

The sneakers will initially be sold for €1,440 at the exhibition and will then be made available in the United States and China.

The art and emotion behind this exclusive LV Trainer collaboration by Louis Vuitton

New LV Trainers with artistic touch by Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and Rammellzee Estate (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, alogn with Gellatly, initiated this exclusive idea in 2021.

The project's goal is to bring attention to the artistic sneaker design by providing contemporary artists with a blank canvas in the form of all-white leather sneakers with low-top shapes and basketball-shoe-inspired lines.

This endeavor will kick off with three legends who made their mark on New York's underground scene in the '70s.

About his friendship with Abloh, Gellatly said in the WWD interview:

“It is also incredibly personal for me because of our friendship. If anything, I hope that what we’ve created functions as a mirror that shares the love, intelligence, creativity, and beauty that Virgil shared with the world.”

The exhibition will feature authentic hand-painted works by the artists on shoe adaptations accompanied by a collection of their artworks and multimedia exhibits that trace the artists' creative process.

It will include paintings like Lady Pink's “Celtic Piece”, Lee Quiñones's “Tablet 3″ and “SPLIT #1”, and “Incantation of the Queen Bee” from the late Rammellzee.

Gellatly added:

"The mission that Virgil and I had for this endeavor was to create a platform that allowed viewers, depending on who they are, to simultaneously celebrate, discover, or rediscover Rammellzee, Lady Pink, and Lee Quiñones. We wanted kids to discover and be inspired by artists that made us dream big when we were kids — and whom we still today venerate as national treasures."

Milan is the only city that will host the exhibition, as it was chosen to host the first iteration of the artistic program as a tribute to the Italian craftsmanship that went into making the final product.

These limited edition LV Trainers have been through the manufacturing process for seven hours, at the shoe factory of Louis Vuitton in Fiesso d’Artico. The upper section is made up of 106 individual pieces, while the sole is made up of 20. The design features the brand's signature monogram flower emblems embedded on the sole.

