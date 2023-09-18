Love is in the Air on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Netflix's upcoming rom-com, Love is in the Air, will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie focuses on a young woman who works as a pilot for a non-profit organization. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she ends up falling for the man who's been sent by corporate to shut down her business.

The movie stars Delta Goodrem in the lead role, with many others playing major supporting characters. It is directed by Adrian Powers, who's co-written the script with Caera Bradshaw and Katharine McPhee.

Netflix's Love is in the Air release timings for different regions

Netflix will release Love is in the Air as per its standard time, which is 12 am PT/3 am ET. However, the timings vary as per the region it is being viewed in.

Here's a list of the various release timings for the film, according to different time zones around the world:

India: 12:30 pm IST on September 28, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 28, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 28, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 28, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 28, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 28, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 28, 2023

What to expect from Love is in the Air? Plot, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for Love is in the Air on August 31, 2023, and it offers a glimpse into the various fascinating events set to unfold in protagonist Dana Randall's life.

The trailer clearly establishes the premise as it touches upon Dana's exciting life as a pilot. However, her whole life changes when she meets a charismatic man named William, who, unbeknownst to her, has arrived to put her out of business.

The two lead actors' chemistry is one of the highlights of the film and it'll be interesting to see how the love story pans out. Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of romantic comedies would certainly enjoy. Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix Media Center:

"Dana Randall is an ultra-committed pilot for non-profit air service, Fullerton Airways, located in picturesque Far North Queensland. Along with her father Jeff and mechanic BFF Nikki, the small team works together to provide the essential air services the local island communities relies on. When London based ITCM Financial representative William is sent to Fullerton Airways to review the organisation’s financials, Dana welcomes him, aware that they rely heavily on his company’s subsidies."

The description further states:

"What Dana doesn’t know is that William's audit is to confirm the business’s financial struggles and to prepare for its closure. As William spends time with Dana and the Island community, his loyalty is torn. He is falling for Dana and the feeling seems mutual...that is, until she accidentally discovers his true purpose."

The cast is led by Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse, with several others playing pivotal supporting/minor characters.

Don't forget to watch Love is in the Air on Netflix on Thursday, September 28, 2023.