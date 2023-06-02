Love Allways release date, air time, and plot on Paramount+

Paramount+ has introduced a pans**ual series Love Allways just in time for Pride Month. The show is all set to premiere on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 am ET on the network. It will feature TikTok model and creator Lexi Paloma, who will be looking for her perfect match on the show. She is termed the "Pans**ual Bachelorette," embarking on the journey to find love amongst a new set of contestants.

Season 1 of Love Allways is a different dating reality show as compared to the ones that already exist on American television. The series breaks away from gender norms and conformities, with Lexi courting multiple partners irrespective of their gender, age, s*xuality, and beliefs.

The journey will definitely not be an easy one, but will be worth a watch for the viewers. With the network bringing in a unique but equally important dating series to television, fans will have to tune in to witness a fair share of entertainment and drama as the model tries to find her potential partner.

Relationship gurus Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello will guide Lexi Paloma and the contestants on Love Allways

Love Allways will throw out the stereotypical heteronormative notions of finding love. The series, like Netflix's Ultimatum, will see a select batch of pans*ual contestants vying for Lexi's heart.

The lead will be seen courting a number of suitors over the next couple of weeks to find her forever partner, but her journey will be full of twists and turns.

Unlike other dating reality series where there is one lead and the rest of the contestants try to find love with the former, the Paramount+ dating show has an added twist to it.

While Lexi will continue her journey to finding love with a batch of suitors/suitresses, the latter group will also try to find love among themselves. The contestants will start falling for one another at a certain point in time.

The format of Love Allways is extremely twisted so it will be interesting to see how everything pans out throughout the course of the season. Considering the complications of the format, fans are guaranteed to witness a fair share of drama, betrayal, conflicts, and confrontations, as well as love.

However, neither Lexi nor the contestants will be left alone on the journey. They will be guided and mentored by relationship gurus Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello. While they will definitely help the lead, they will also lend a hand to the suitors/suitresses trying to find love within the group of fellow castmates.

The blurring line between dating shows and competitions is a credit to many series that have a prize money in the end. While the Paramount+ series is about finding love, potential "love triangles" and "love diamonds" are sure to get into Lexi's way of finding a partner at the end.

Moreover, the Love Allways relationship gurus Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello will also be seen competing against each other. The contestants, with seven men and seven women, will be seen divided into two teams, potentially guided by each guru. While this is still unclear, it will be interesting to see whose contestant will end up with Lexi.

Fellow contestants of the dating series include Marc Bateman, Jayme Aiden, Cameron James, Rylin Utah, Cyprien Boustiha, Kalysta Mallory, Joshua Cureton, Jasmine Cervantes, Luis Diaz, Camille Cupid, Brian Batesy, Sienna Scibird, and Tyler Hearing.

The first three episodes will be released on Paramount+ on Friday, June 2, 2023. The rest of the seven episodes will be divided into each episode every Friday.

Paramount+ @paramountplus What’s love without a little friendly competition? Join Lexi as she looks for love outside of gender norms on Love ALLways premiering June 2 on Paramount+ What’s love without a little friendly competition? Join Lexi as she looks for love outside of gender norms on Love ALLways premiering June 2 on Paramount+ https://t.co/QnhfGnsKBr

Love Allways is bound to put Lexi's journey to the test as she discovers more about herself, as do her fellow contestants. The first look promises drama, fights, medical emergencies, games, and a lot of love. Viewers will have to tune in to see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

