Love is Blind: Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham raise eyebrows with TikTok video ahead of reunion

Love is Blind season 6 will air its reunion special on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13. The dating reality show witnessed five couples getting engaged in the pods, but only one of them got married at the altar.

The upcoming reunion episode is filmed in the presence of a live audience and will feature all the cast members returning to discuss the highs and lows of their journey with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham are among the exes set to grace the tell-all episode. However, ahead of the release of the Love is Blind season 6 reunion, the former couple shocked viewers with their cryptic "Don't tell anyone" TikTok video.

Love is Blind season 6 exes Brittany and Kenneth seemingly hint at reconciliation, intensify speculations

Viewers saw Brittany and Kenneth connect, fall in love, and get engaged in the pods quickly. However, they also became the first among the five couples to call it quits in the real world. After the pair returned from their Dominican Republic vacation, Brittany felt that the romantic spark had fizzled out between the two.

When the female suitor confronted Kenneth about their lack of physical attraction, the discussion led to an emotional and tearful breakup. It appeared as though the pair weren't in contact with each other, until Brittany shared a video on TikTok implying there could be a potential scope for reconciliation between the two.

In the clip, shared on Monday, March 11, Brittany appeared in front of the camera in a pink crop top paired with black pants. She performed a zipping lips gesture as Kenneth entered the video frame, waving from behind.

What caught fan attention was Brittany's cryptic in-video caption that read "don't tell anyone." Many were taken aback by the clip and bombarded her comments section, asking her to share what was happening between the two.

The clip has led fans to wonder whether the couple reignited their romance, giving each other a chance to sort out their differences. It is important to note, Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation about their reconciliation as of yet.

Fans react to Brittany and Kenneth's video (Image via Instagram/@brittanymills123)

After watching their journey unfold on Love is Blind, many viewers lashed out at Kenneth for spending so much time on the phone, rather than being invested in nurturing his engagement with Brittany. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Brittany denied that the phone situation had anything to do with their breakup:

"The crave, and the passion, and the intensity of our pod experience didn't necessarily continue throughout the rest of our relationship. Towards the end of it, it definitely started to drift away. Truly, from my perspective, the intimacy, and the craving, and the passion is what led us to take a turn in our relationship."

Love is Blind season 6 reunion will air on March 13 at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT on Netflix.