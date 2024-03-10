Love is Blind season 6 Reunion: Who all are attending? 

Love is Blind season 6 will return to Netflix with a bombshell reunion special on Wednesday, March 13. The episode filmed in the presence of a live audience, brings together some surprise guests and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, as the cast returns to reflect on all the ups and downs of their journey.

Five couples got engaged in the pods this season, but only one made it to the altar, saying “I do.” Since the conclusion of the experiment, many secrets and allegations about some of the cast members’ past relationships have come to the fore. All these nitty-gritty details will be discussed in the upcoming episode.

Who all are attending the Love is Blind season 6 reunion?

In the reunion trailer filled with surprise guests, host Nick braces the live audience with a “Get your epipens ready” comment. Co-host Vanessa tells everyone:

“This season of Love is Blind has given us real connections, real heartbreak and real questions.”

Thereafter begins the sequence of jaw-dropping confrontations, where every single scandal of season 6 gets explored.

Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, Jessica Vestal, and Trevor Sova

Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, and Trevor, who were all stuck in a love quadrangle of sorts in the pods, are set to make an appearance at the reunion. A scene in the trailer features Jessica saying.

“I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we’re not.”

It remains to be seen who her reservations were directed at. Amid this, Trevor makes a last-minute entry and addresses his secret relationship allegation. Host Nick asks him:

“Unbeknownst to her (Chelsea), you have someone on the outside, I’d like to hear what you have to say.”

AD and Clay Gravesande

Clay Gravesande left fans enraged after leaving AD aka Amber Desiree at the altar. Now, in the Love is Blind reunion trailer, Clay admits:

“She’s honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake.”

A snippet features AD wiping away her tears in front of the camera.

Jeramey Lutinski, Laura Dadisman, and Sarah Ann

A jaw-dropping confrontation will occur between Sarah Ann, Jeramey Lutinski, and Laura Dadisman at the reunion. Even though Jeramey was engaged to Laura, he secretly met his pod ex Sarah off camera, and the duo claim they stayed up until 5 am just chatting to find closure.

In the trailer for the Love is Blind reunion, Chelsea takes a sly dig at Jeramey and Sarah saying, “I’ve never stayed up till 5 am just chatting.” In a dramatic twist, Sarah Ann seemingly accuses Laura:

“I’m a pick me girl? You’re the pick me girl.”

From the trailer, it appears Laura either calls Jeramey or Laura a “clown.”

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre

Amy and Johnny weren’t only the first pair to be engaged but also the only ones to say “I do” on Love is Blind season 6. For the most part, their journey appeared smooth sailing, but birth control became a massive conflict of interest between the two. Amy was adamant about not using birth control pills and also pitched the idea of getting a vasectomy to Johnny.

Fans majorly believe their issue came across as forced and fake. During the reunion, the couple, while receiving heated questions from viewers, will be answering if regular protection measures were not enough to resolve their problem.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham

Brittany and Kenneth, who were engaged after falling for each other in the pods, couldn’t last long in the real world. It appeared Kenneth spent more time on his phone than developing his connection with Brittany.

In an intense conversation after their return from the Dominican Republic, the duo decided to split on mutual grounds, ending their story with an emotional hug.

Love is Blind season 6 reunion will air on March 13 at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT on Netflix.