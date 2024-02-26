Love Is Blind season 6: Why Amy Cortés chose against birth control

In the Love Is Blind season 6 which aired on February 14, contestants Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre engaged in important discussions around the sensitive topic of birth control use, which became a pivotal point in their relationship upon returning from their post-engagement vacation.

Amy expressed her decision to not use hormonal birth control due to personal health concerns and a preference for natural bodily regulation. This diverged from Johnny's expectations around contraceptive use based on his past relationship experiences. While initially taken aback, Johnny made an effort to understand Amy's perspective. This situation brought to light the couple's differing views on this deeply personal topic.

Through open and respectful communication, Amy and Johnny delved into meaningful conversations around their contrasting opinions. The couple actively worked to find common ground, leading to considerations around alternative contraceptive options that could potentially align with both partners' needs and boundaries.

Love is Blind contestant Amy Cortés, 28, openly discussed her decision to not use hormonal birth control on the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she articulated personal health concerns and a preference for natural bodily regulation.

Amy's perspective highlighted differing views on this sensitive and deeply personal topic. This became a pivotal point within her relationship that led to meaningful dialogue and considerations around alternative options.

“It was more so what I would be putting into my body that I just didn't feel comfortable with…Fully support it for any woman who decides to do it, I feel like women should be empowered to do what they feel like is best for them. But in that moment I just felt like I didn't want to do that. So we explored other options." said Amy.

She continued:

“We definitely had conversations about a little bit of everything, and I feel like condoms are a sense of birth control in that sense."

Amy’s decision was deeply personal, influenced by her health condition – anemia – and discussions with her gynecologist. In Love is Blind season 6, she emphasized her satisfaction with her body's natural rhythm and expressed hesitation to alter it. This perspective was a key factor in the couple's conversations and decision-making process regarding their physical relationship and future plans.

Fellow Love is Blind season 6 contestant Johnny McIntyre, 28, reacted with initial surprise to Amy's perspective, as his previous relationship experiences had shaped different expectations around contraceptive use. Johnny voiced concerns centered on the possibility of an unplanned pregnancy, which he felt unprepared for at this stage.

While expressing a desire for children in the future under stable circumstances, Johnny worked to understand Amy's preferences and they had open discussions on finding mutually acceptable alternatives.

The use of condoms was also discussed, with Johnny expressing doubts about their reliability as the sole method of contraception.

The birth control debate on Love Is Blind not only affected Amy and Johnny's relationship but also sparked wider conversations among viewers about relationship dynamics, personal health choices, and the importance of communication in partnerships.

Reflecting on the discussions’ response from audience, Amy stated:

“It was a surprise because I didn't expect it to be as big of a deal…Obviously it is a huge deal, especially if you're considering to marry somebody."

She continued:

"But he hadn't been with somebody in the past that wasn't on birth control, so I feel like for him it was more of a shock, which was more of a shock for me as well because I feel like I know so many women that are not on birth control. It was just definitely very different based on both of our experiences."

These conversations revealed the Love is Blind season 6 couple's process of navigating a complex and personal issue together. It showcased their willingness to communicate openly and consider each other's perspectives.